Three sisters shine, clinching a 'hat-trick' of gold medals at SEA Games 33

THAILAND — The three sisters, Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Hạnh, Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Trang, and Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Linh, shone brightly by winning consecutive gold medals for the Vietnamese sports delegation on the ninth day of competition at SEA Games 33 on Thursday.

Hạnh was the first to secure a gold medal for the Vietnamese wrestling team on Thursday, triumphing in the women's freestyle 62kg category. Following in her sister's footsteps, Linh delivered an impressive performance in the 53kg category, dominating the final match against Kaewkhuanchum Nattakarn of Thailand with a score of 10-0. Linh had previously won all three matches against competitors from the Philippines, Myanmar, and Indonesia.

Shortly after Linh's victory, Trang also captured a gold medal in the 58kg category by defeating Myanmar wrestler Thae Thaint Thaint Thu with a score of 10-0. Prior to this, Trang had been "unbeatable," successively defeating opponents from Indonesia and Thailand.

Hạnh, Trang, and Linh are members of the Vietnamese wrestling team competing in the 33rd SEA Games. This remarkable achievement is a rarity at this year's SEA Games, especially considering that all three sisters have won gold medals together.

Notably, both Hạnh and Trang have achieved gold medals at three consecutive SEA Games.

At the 31st SEA Games in Hà Nội, Trang and Hạnh both secured gold medals in the 57kg and 62kg weight categories, respectively. They repeated this success at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia. For Linh, who was born in 2003, this marked her debut at the SEA Games, and she truly made a statement.

In addition to the sisters' brilliant performances, the wrestling team celebrated further success with Đỗ Ngọc Linh winning a gold medal in the 50kg category after defeating Khaing Sabah of Myanmar with a score of 8-0.

To date, the Vietnamese wrestling team have won a total of seven gold medals at the 33rd SEA Games.

The Vietnamese wrestling team officially began their competition on Wednesday, achieving immediate success with a hat-trick of gold medals courtesy of Nguyễn Công Mạnh, Nguyễn Đình Hiếu, and Nghiêm Đình Hiếu.

As of 9pm on Thursday, the Vietnamese delegation have brought home 72 gold medals, 72 silver medals, and 99 bronze medals, maintaining a position in the top three of the regional event. The Thai sports delegation lead with 196 golds, 129 silvers, and 93 bronzes, while Indonesia rank second with 80 golds, 92 silvers, and 102 bronzes. — VNS