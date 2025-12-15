Politics & Law
Home Sports

Super subs send Việt Nam through to SEA Games final after late drama

December 15, 2025 - 19:01
The game was at a deadlock for almost 90 minutes, but two late goals by Lê Văn Thuận and Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn sealed the ticket for Kim Sang-sik's team, almost exactly 30 years after Việt Nam's first SEA Games final appearance in 1995.
Thanh Nhàn (22, centre) celebrating the winning goal with his teammates. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết

Anh Đức

BANGKOK — Việt Nam progressed to their seventh SEA Games final after an emotional 2-0 win against the Philippines on Monday, almost 30 years to the day since their first final appearance on December 16, 1995 in Chiang Mai.

The match remained scoreless for nearly 90 minutes, but two late goals by substitutes Lê Văn Thuận and Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn secured the victory for Kim Sang-sik’s team.

Before the game, Philippines manager Garrath McPherson spoke about preparing for penalties against Việt Nam, a cautious remark with a point: the Philippines under-22s have never beaten Việt Nam in the SEA Games, with six losses and one draw on record.

Coach Kim made just one change from the 2-0 group stage win over Malaysia, with midfielder Nguyễn Xuân Bắc replacing Nguyễn Thái Sơn. Việt Nam attacked from the outset, with the first chance falling to Khuất Văn Khang, who nearly scored with a near-post shot.

The first half belonged to Việt Nam, as the men in red dominated possession but could not break down a brave and resilient Filipino defence. They did not register an effort on target until the 45th minute, when Văn Khang struck a powerful left-footed shot, only for keeper Nicholas Guimaraes to block it.

Early in the second half, coach Kim brought on Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn for Lê Viktor on the left wing, shifting the attack to a flank where star Nguyễn Đình Bắc is more effective. The change created more chances, with Thanh Nhàn missing an unmarked header in the 57th minute.

In the 70th minute, Lê Văn Thuận and Nguyễn Thái Sơn were brought on to increase pressure in the final minutes. The Filipino defence continued to hold and with extra time looming, the breakthrough came in the 89th minute.

Đình Bắc sprinted and dribbled down the left flank, releasing the ball to Nguyễn Phi Hoàng, who delivered a pinpoint cross to Lê Văn Thuận. The header, aimed at the top corner, left Guimaraes stunned and opened the score. The young winger, nicknamed 'Messi from Thanh Hoá', celebrated by pulling off his shirt, marking a potentially career-defining goal.

The Philippines had only minutes to respond. A frustrated side committed unnecessary fouls, leading to a free kick on the left near the penalty area. From around 15 yards, Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn curled the ball over the wall into the bottom corner, sealing the 2-0 win and Việt Nam’s place in Thursday’s final. — VNS

