First-ever Skechers International Pickleball tournament sets a high bar

Pickleball

HCM CITY — The Skechers International Pickleball Tournament 2025 wrapped up its first-ever competition with champions setting the bar high after competitive final matches on Saturday at the MSC Sport Complex in HCM City.

For the tournament's first edition, leading pickleball athletes competed in two main events.

In the men's doubles level 5.5, duo Đức Cường and Thành Nhân defeated Tiến Dũng and Trung in the final. Meanwhile, Ngọc Hải and Thuận Phát shared third place with Thiện Thành and Anh Tuấn.

In the mixed doubles level 5.0, Hữu Duy and Hoàng Oanh beat Ngọc Ngà and Heidi Giang to lift the championship trophy. Bronze medals were awarded to Mỹ Hạnh and Khánh Quý along with Kim Tuyến and Hoàng Anh.

According to the organising committee, with nearly 200 athletes competing in its first edition, the tournament helped demonstrat the appeal of the sport and rapid development of pickleball in the country.

Under the theme of 'Comfort That Performs', the competition, which was jointly organised by the HCM City Tennis and Pickleball Federation, Skechers and Nexus Sport Events, is expected to be held annually with more levels for a larger number of participants in the future. VNS