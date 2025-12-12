Việt Nam currently rank second with 14 golds after two days at SEA Games

SEA Games

BANGKOK — Việt Nam have wrapped up the second day of SEA Games competitions with 10 gold medals and a second place in the medal tally.

Track-and-field athletes and swimmers were the last champions in the evening session at the regional tournament in Bangkok, Thailand.

Hồ Trọng Mạnh Hùng won a gold for Việt Nam in the men's triple jump event with a leap of 16.33m.

It was Hùng's first time at the event, and it was also his career best result.

"I was a little nervous prior to the tournament, as it is my first international event," said Hùng.

"I didn't jump well at first, with one foul in the first five attempts. I was really determined in the last one and that jump was really good, 3cm longer than my personal best, and it brought me to the top place."

His father was in the stands to encourage him, and said he was shaking and couldn't stay still when Hùng jumped. He was thrilled to celebrate his win, saying that it was emotional for him to witness such a wonderful moment.

Minutes later, team Việt Nam took a second gold in the women's 1,500m race.

Defending champion Nguyễn Thị Oanh didn't take part in this event, but her younger teammates Bùi Thị Ngân and Nguyễn Khánh Linh made up for it, showing Vietnamese dominance throughout the race.

Ngân, who came second after Oanh in the last Games, sprinted to the finish line first in a time of 4min 27.35sec, while Linh was just seconds after her, taking silver in her first Games.

In the men's 1,500m, Lương Đức Phước took bronze after finishing behind runners from Thailand and the Philippines.

Lê Thị Cẩm Dung earned a bronze in the women's discus throw with a 49.34m result. She placed behind athletes from the host nation and Malaysia.

The swimming pool also saw two big victories for Vietnamese competitors.

Phạm Thanh Bảo successfully defended his title in the men's 100m breaststroke, finishing with a time of 1min 1.43sec. It was his first gold in this year's tournament, but he hopes to continue his winning streak when he competes in three other events over the next few days.

"I am happy with the gold, but not satisfied with my performance because I haven't swum beyond my limit," said Bảo.

"I have to do better in the other events and ensure the highest result for Việt Nam."

After Bảo's big win, quartet Nguyễn Viết Tường, Nguyễn Huy Hoàng, Trần Văn Nguyễn Quốc and Trần Hưng Nguyên upheld Việt Nam's top spot in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay.

With a combination of two veterans and two freshmen, their performance was perfect, as they finished in 7:12.67 to earn a place atop the podium.

"We have practised together for weeks for this event. We have two first-time swimmers, but it doesn't matter, because what we need to do is try our best," said Hưng, who won his first gold on December 10 in the men's 200m medley.

"It is really exciting for us to win this tough race. I was the last one, and I heard my teammates' screams and just tried to head to the finish. So happy and Việt Nam vô địch!"

Việt Nam currently sit at second place in the medal tally with 14 golds.

Meanwhile, Thailand are on top with 41 gold medals and Indonesia are third with 13.

The morning of December 12 will see a lot of different competitions held at the same time. Việt Nam have opportunities to win in martial arts, athletics, swimming, cycling, gymnastics, shooting and rowing. VNS