Sports

Let the games begin

December 10, 2025 - 17:54
The opening ceremony for the 33rd SEA GAMES has taken place in Bangkok, Thailand. Eleven countries with over 21,000 athletes will take part in the tournament. Việt Nam has sent a total of 842 athletes with a target set of at least 110 gold medals.

Sports

Viktor Lê ends decade wait for overseas talent

After a decade-long absence of overseas Vietnamese players at the SEA Games, Việt Nam U22 are placing their trust in the promising talent of Viktor Lê. Fans are buzzing with anticipation as he steps onto the field, poised to make a significant impact at SEA Games 33.

