Let the games begin

The opening ceremony for the 33rd SEA GAMES has taken place in Bangkok, Thailand. Eleven countries with over 21,000 athletes will take part in the tournament. Việt Nam has sent a total of 842 athletes with a target set of at least 110 gold medals.
After a decade-long absence of overseas Vietnamese players at the SEA Games, Việt Nam U22 are placing their trust in the promising talent of Viktor Lê. Fans are buzzing with anticipation as he steps onto the field, poised to make a significant impact at SEA Games 33.
The moment the national flag is hoisted in Bangkok serves as a reminder of Việt Nam's dual mission – striving for sporting excellence while also showcasing an image of Vietnam that is confident, dynamic, and friendly.
This is the second time this year that the Việt Nam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (Việt Nam MRCC) has cooperated with the Malaysian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (Malaysia MRCC) in conducting such an operation in Malaysian waters.
Vietnamese sport delegation has landed in Thailand safe and sound for the 33rd SEA Games on December 7. Earlier in the day, a send-off ceremony was organised at the Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội.