Table tennis team target at least one SEA Games gold

SEA Games

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese table tennis team have wrapped up their training and are confident they can take on the tough competitions ahead in the 33rd SEA Games.

After three weeks of intensive training in China in November helped push the athletes' form to new levels, they now believe they will take at least one gold medal in Thailand.

“During our time in China, we designed individualised training programmes for each player. While I cannot share specific details, the players are thoroughly prepared in terms of mindset, technique and tactics to achieve the best possible results,” head coach Vũ Văn Trung said.

“We also trained at home after China, but that was mostly to help players get more comfortable before we move on to Thailand."

Trung said his 10 current players are the strongest selected from the national championships and other high-level tournaments.

They will take part in all seven categories, with Đinh Anh Hoàng and Trần Mai Ngọc set to defend their mixed doubles title.

Other players are expected to reach their peak and advance to the finals in each of their respective categories.

Hoàng and former SEA Games champion Nguyễn Đức Tuân will take charge of the men's singles event, while Nguyễn Khoa Diệu Khánh and Nguyễn Thị Nga will be the Vietnamese representatives in the women's singles.

Khánh, a national champion and winner of the 2024 Southeast Asian title, said she believes the training in China helped boost her strength, adding that she will play well in Thailand.

She expects to be the first female Vietnamese player advancing to the final match in a decade.

Khánh's best results were two bronze medals in the 32nd Games singles and 31st Games doubles events. Following these achievements, Trung said he believes she will win a medal again this year.

Meanwhile, the return of veteran player Mai Hoàng Mỹ Trang is a surprise for the table tennis community.

The 37-year-old has been called back after she won gold in the National Strong Team Table Tennis Championship 2025. She and teammate Nguyễn Thị Nga also pocketed a silver in the regional championship in 2024.

The 13-time national champion will take part in the women's doubles and team events in Bangkok.

Trung said that all of the team's opponents have also prepared carefully and have their own goals in mind, so his players have to really be focused before and during their games.

Table tennis will begin with team events on December 12. The most popular event, the singles finals, will be held on December 19.

Việt Nam won one gold, one silver and four bronze medals at the last SEA Games in Cambodia. The team also won at least one gold in the previous four Games. VNS