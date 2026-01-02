Shooter Vinh named best athlete of 2025

HÀ NỘI — Shooter Trịnh Thu Vinh beat out many other tough contenders to win the top spot in Việt Nam's Top 10 Players of 2025.

Vinh received an outpouring of support from national experts and reporters in a recent vote, earning 1,272 points, much higher than the other candidates.

The markswoman had an outstanding season in 2025.

At the 33rd SEA Games, she set three new records, taking four gold medals and one silver and earning her reputation as the best Vietnamese athlete at the regional biennial Games in December.

Previously, she secured a gold and a bronze medal in the Asian championships.

This marks the second time that Vinh took the continental title, following her first win in 2024.

"Vinh is a excellent shooter and she still has an open future ahead," said Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam Nguyễn Hồng Minh.

"Shooting is a special sport, in which competitors are rarely affected by age during their tournaments. For example, Vinh's former senior teammate Hoàng Xuân Vinh won the Olympic gold medal when he was over 40. At 25, Vinh still has lot of time to develop and win even higher achievements."

In second place is runner Nguyễn Thị Oanh, with 761 points. She took three 33rd SEA Games golds.

Footballer Nguyễn Đình Bắc placed third with 693 points. Bắc performed brilliantly in both local and international competitions. He took gold in the regional U23 championship and SEA Games, and also pocketed the Silver Ball 2025.

Meanwhile South Korean Kim Sang-sik was honoured with the Best Coach of 2025 award, receiving 532 points. He has had a successful year, with three titles from the ASEAN Cup, Southeast Asian U23 Championship and 33rd SEA Games.

The U22 football squad was named as the Best Team after they came from behind to beat Thailand 3-2 in the 33rd SEA Games final. It was Việt Nam's third Games crown.

Swimmer Vi Thị Hằng has been voted the Best Athlete with Disabilities, while her coach Nguyễn Đăng Viễn was named as the Best Coach for Athletes with Disabilities. VNS