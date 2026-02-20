Lawrence Caruso joins Thể Công Viettel in exciting new chapter

HÀ NỘI — After the Lunar New Year holiday, Thể Công Viettel Club captured the spotlight with an exciting announcement: the arrival of goalkeeper Lawrence Caruso from Australia.

This marks a significant step in the team’s strategy to bolster their roster and presents a golden opportunity for this young talent to give back to the home football scene.

Born in 2004 and standing tall at 1.84m, Caruso is a tri-racial player with an Australian-Italian father and a Vietnamese mother. His unique background and striking presence drew immediate interest from football experts, particularly due to his remarkable achievements at such a young age.

Before making his way to Việt Nam, Caruso honed his skills at the prestigious Melbourne City FC training centre - one of Australia’s elite football clubs. He then joined the Central Coast Mariners, a team with a storied history in the A-League. This wealth of experience in Australia’s professional football landscape is expected to facilitate his swift adaptation to the fast-paced intensity of V.League 1.

Reflecting on his move to Việt Nam, Caruso expressed his excitement, stating it’s a monumental dream for both him and his family. Although his mother has settled in Australia for over two decades, she has instilled in him a deep love and appreciation for his Vietnamese roots. This trial with Thể Công Viettel is not just a professional challenge, it’s a stepping stone towards his aspiration to wear the national team jersey in the future.

Thể Công Viettel's leadership is committed to nurturing homegrown talent, as evidenced by its recruitment strategy. The club have already attracted other notable overseas Vietnamese players, like midfielder Kyle Colonna and Damian Vũ Thanh An. This approach underscores the team’s openness to leveraging international talent, enhancing both the squad's strength and competitiveness, particularly in the goalkeeper position.

If Caruso shines during his trial, he could emerge as a valuable asset, bringing stability to Thể Công Viettel in the upcoming season. With his blend of modern football insights from Australia and passion rooted in his Vietnamese heritage, Caruso is poised to become one of the standout goalkeepers to watch in the V.League. — VNS