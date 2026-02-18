National motorcycle racing championship to take place in Cần Thơ

CẦN THƠ — The second National Round-Track Motorcycle Racing Championship 2026 will rev up on February 20 in Cần Thơ Province, promising an action-packed day for motorsport fans.

This year’s event will feature around 60 athletes competing in both professional and amateur categories. Each race will consist of three to four participants, with the top two from each group advancing to the next round.

Trương Công Quốc Việt, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Cần Thơ City, said the event will showcase exciting competitions, with many talented racers vying for the top spot. The race is part of the Celebrating the Glorious Party - Celebrating the Year of the Horse 2026 festivities.

For years, Cần Thơ Stadium has been a popular venue for motorcycle races during the Lunar New Year. These competitions have become more than just sports events, evolving into a unique form of entertainment that attracts large crowds eager to support the racers.

The tournament is organised by the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Cần Thơ City in collaboration with the Việt Nam Cycling and Motor Sports Federation. — VNS