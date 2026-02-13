Hà Nội Police win big to get closer to Champions League 2’s quarters

Football

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Police kept their Asian campaign firmly on the ball with a commanding 4-0 victory over Tampines Rovers in the AFC Champions League 2 Round of 16 on February 11 in Hà Nội, but head coach Mano Polking was quick to temper celebrations with caution.

“Congratulations to my team, the players did a really good job," said the Brazilian at the post-match press conference.

"We are a united team, always fighting for each other. Even players who came on from the bench also contributed a lot, helping to maintain the game and score more goals."

First-leg advantage

International playmaker Nguyễn Quang Hải struck twice in the space of three first-half minutes to seize control for the Police, finding the net in the 24th and 27th minutes before Rogerio Alves added a third eight minutes before the break.

Nguyễn Đình Bắc sealed the emphatic win in stoppage time to leave the hosts on the cusp of a place in the quarter-finals.

“This Round of 16 is a 180-minute match and we've only just finished the first half. We need to stay focused when we get to Singapore in the second leg and continue to play well to advance to the next stage," Polking said.

The tactician also took care to shield young striker Bắc from mounting media attention following his high-class finish, stressing that no undue pressure would be placed on the 21-year-old who made Asian headlines earlier this month.

“Bắc has played very well at the Asian U23 tournament where he showed excellent form. But our job is not to rush or push him. He still needs to learn a lot and develop, so we will give him time," said Polking.

"Today, he came from the bench and made some great moves. He fought hard and showed his quality. He scored again today, and it was a goal that showed excellent ability. He's doing great and we're very pleased. The most important thing is to continue to maintain this progress.

“We know what we are doing and are creating the conditions for him to develop properly. As I said months ago, I believe he will be the next one to make an impact for Việt Nam.”

Caution ahead of 2nd leg

Coach Mohamed Noh Rahman also praised the Police's win, although he felt his Singapore side showed signs of improvement in the second half.

“We played better in the second half and showed our style. We created threatening opportunities but unfortunately couldn't convert them into goals," he said.

"If we could have scored, the second leg tie would have been very different. However, I think we will take advantage of the positive signs from the second half of this match to look forward to the upcoming fixture.”

The former Singapore international defender admitted events unfolded much as he had anticipated. In the knockout rounds there was no room for easy surprises and facing a strong side such as the Police was always a challenge.

“The Police are home to many high-quality national team players. They not only have outstanding players but also express themselves as a team with consistent quality. I am very impressed with the whole team,” he said.

The two teams will meet again in Singapore next week, with Noh Rahman’s side facing an uphill task against the V.League 1 outfit, who are targeting another win to celebrate Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Polking said the Police would continue training for the match, which falls on the second day of the Lunar New Year. He regretted that the players could not reunite with their families on this special occasion, but said the team’s duty must be prioritised.

For captain Hải, it will be his third time welcoming Tết abroad.

"There are emotions that are hard to describe, but this is also a memorable experience for us. I hope that when we celebrate Tết away from home, we will all work together to achieve the best results as a New Year's greeting, ushering in a prosperous year," he said. — VNS