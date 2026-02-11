Việt Nam to play tough rivals at World 3-Cushion Championship

Billiards

HÀ NỘI — Cue the rematch as Trần Quyết Chiến lines up another shot at history, with a familiar foe standing between Việt Nam and the top step of the podium at the 38th World Championship National Teams 3-Cushion 2026 in Germany later this month.

Chiến is set to face arch-rival Martin Horn as Việt Nam chase the title at the premier UMB event, which runs from February 26 to March 1 and brings together the world’s leading national pairs.

The championship features 16 teams divided into four groups of four, with each team fielding two players. They will contest a round-robin group stage, with the top two from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.

Group A includes Turkey, Japan, Colombia and Jordan. Group C is widely regarded as a Group of Death, featuring defending champions the Netherlands alongside the cradle of billiards Belgium, world No. 2 Greece and No. 5 Sweden. Group D comprises Spain, South Korea, the US and Egypt.

Việt Nam compete as defending runners-up, led by Chiến and Nguyễn Trần Thanh Tự. They have been drawn in Group B against the hosts Germany, represented by Horn and Amir Ibraimov, world No. 4 France with Jeremy Bury and Mikael Devogelaere, and Mexico’s Christian Hernandez and Alejandro Santiago.

It is considered a tough task for the Vietnamese side, former champions themselves, as Horn is a formidable cueist and will enjoy home support. The French and Mexican athletes are also experienced campaigners, known for challenging playing styles in major tournaments.

The tournament will mark another chapter in the rivalry between Chiến and Horn, who are set to meet again in early 2026 after several encounters at last year’s World Cups. In their most recent clash, Chiến, a four-time World Cup winner, was beaten twice by Horn in the group stage and the last-16 of the World Cup Antwerp 2025 in October in Belgium.

Tự is the change in the Việt Nam line-up, replacing former world champion Bao Phương Vinh. Vinh, who competed in the previous two editions, failed to make the squad following a run of poor performances. By contrast, Tự is the reigning national champion while Chiến sits top of the domestic ranking table on points.

Despite more modest international achievements than Vinh, Tự has built a reputation as a giant killer at numerous tournaments, underpinned by a tenacious playing style and an exceptionally strong fighting spirit.

Among those he has beaten are Chiến, Vinh, Trần Thanh Lực and Trần Đức Minh, all World Cup winners.

World No 2 Chiến praised his teammate, saying SEA Games champion Tự showed consistent form, high technical skills and was well suited to a pressing and counter-attacking style of play.

Việt Nam’s best result at the championship came when they lifted the trophy after beating Belgium in the final. Last year, the Southeast Asian side failed to defend their title, losing to the Netherlands in the gold-medal match. — VNS