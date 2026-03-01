Huynh makes history at Wuyang Cup

Xiangqi

HÀ NỘI — Lại Lý Huynh has already made history as he is the first-ever wild-card holder earning a slot in the final of the 2026 Wuyang Cup, considering the 'tournament of champions' of xiangqi (Chinese chess) in China.

It is the first year that the event is open for foreign players. Huynh is the only player to receive a wildcard entry directly into the finals – an unprecedented achievement for an overseas player in the tournament's history. Meanwhile, 108 top players, mostly from China, had to go through a fierce qualifying round to compete for the remaining 15 spots.

The Vietnamese world champion has shown his outstanding performance, defeating many strong rivals during his route to the gold-medal match.

The most remarkable win was against Zhao Pan Wei in the semi-final match on February 28.

Zhao is a special master of China. He is an athlete with disability. His progressive muscular dystrophy forces him to use a wheelchair. Doctors diagnosed that he wouldn't live to be 20 years old.

The player, now 34, was champion of the Chinese Mind Games 2023. He showed impressive power on his way to the two-match semis, where he lost one and drew one to Huynh.

"Competing alongside many famous Chinese players has already made me very excited," said Huynh.

"To be honest, I never thought I could get this far, and I didn't even expect to get through yesterday's schedule. Reaching the finals fills me with excitement and a feeling of immense luck; this joy is hard to express in words.

"The most unforgettable moment was the final game yesterday (against Zhao Pan Wei). Everyone was so happy for me. Of course, winning the match to reach the final made me feel the support of luck once again."

Huynh said he was both tense and excited when playing under the watch of many spectators on the stands. It was high pressure for him, but also a motivation to push him up.

"Facing pressure, I always maintained a positive attitude, giving my best in every match, and not letting anyone down. I also want to thank the organisers and all my supporters for allowing me to compete here," he said.

Huynh will face Chinese Cheng Yu Dong in the final on March 1 night with eyes on a big bonus of CNY300,000 (US$44,000).

"I will try my best to have a good result in the final, bring home the trophy and that bonus." — VNS