Kun Khmer fighters win four world championships golds

Kun Khmer

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese fighters struck gold, winning four medals at the sixth World Kun Khmer Championships on February 12 in Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia.

Kun Khmer is a combat sport that originated in Cambodia. It consists of stand up striking and clinch fighting, where the objective is to knock an opponent out, force a technical knockout, or win a match by points.

The 2026 championship kicked off on February 12, featuring athletes from 20 countries and regions competing across 50 weight categories. Việt Nam have 35 competitors at the event.

Events include youth divisions, semi-professional amateur bouts, and professional contests, with eight world championship belts on the line.

After two days of competition, Việt Nam made a strong impression with five fighters in the finals and four of them earning victories.

Nguyễn Ngọc Quyền failed to overcome Kenmegne of Cameroon in the men’s amateur 73kg category and took silver.

His defeat, however, was a push for teammates in the remaining matches.

Phùng Thị Hồng Thắm won the women’s amateur 63kg, Nguyễn Thị Mai dominated the women’s amateur 57kg, Tạ Kim Yến triumphed in the women’s amateur 51kg, and Phùng Phú Thuận claimed the men’s elite 73kg.

Việt Nam temporarily topped the rankings with four golds and one silver. The tournament will end on February 13 with nearly 20 finals still to come.

It is the first international event for Vietnamese fighters since the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia in 2023, where they returned with five golds, seven silvers, and five bronzes. — VNS