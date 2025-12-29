 LION Championship comes to close with great fights

HÀ NỘI — The 2025 LION Championship season concluded in Hà Nội on December 27 with a dramatic finale that showcased both traditional contests and new mixed martial arts (MMA) formats, thrilling fans through every bout.

The final event (LC29) closed with a gripping 2 vs 2 MMA Duo main card featuring Vietnamese and Chinese fighters, which ended in a draw after 10 exhausting minutes of constant pressure, exchanges and relentless attacks.

Nguyễn Xuân Phương and Nguyễn Ngọc Thức of The Champ Club impressed the crowd as they stood firm against visitors Liu Long Quan and Li Tian Tao of ShunYuan Boxing Club, combining strong defence with powerful punches and kicks.

Phương demonstrated sharp striking skills, while Thức showed remarkable resilience, repeatedly battling back even after being taken to the floor. Liu remained a serious threat with dangerous counter-attacks, while Li caused consistent trouble with heavy knees and high kicks.

Both teams enjoyed periods of dominance but neither could retain control long enough to secure victory.

The draw satisfied both sides and could pave the way for a highly anticipated rematch.

"Our rivals are strong and I fought with all my best to survive this aggressive match," said Thức, who thanked supporters.

"I told people that it will be a great fight by the end of the year. I promised that I might fall but would get up and fight until my last breath. I made it and am ready for the next rival, whoever he is," said Phương.

Earlier, in the 3 vs 3 MMA Trio, Phan Huy Hoàng, Trần Việt Anh and Lê Minh Hoàng of Vietnamese Lạc Việt Club dominated their bout against Shang Suai Nan, Yin Lian Bo and Zhao Chen Kai of Chinese Guoqiang MMA Fight Club, controlling the contest from start to finish.

Huy Hoàng and Anh quickly applied their rear-naked choke technique on their rivals before the match had even reached five minutes. They then came together to help Minh Hoàng finish their last opponent in the octagon and ended the match in excitement.

In the MMA Pro 65kg category, Nguyễn Hữu Hân disappointed Nguyễn Tiến Long with a unanimous decision win after three rounds.

Long entered the fight determined to avenge his previous loss, as both had been wushu fighters years ago. He began with a series of kicks to push his rival into the corners.

However, the harder he fought, the better Hân performed. His flying kick in the second half caused Long’s forehead to bleed, helping him control the fight until the end.

"I am now okay. I am good with the injury treated. I will practise again soon and will fight harder," Long said.

In other matches of the MMA Pro 56kg, a veteran knocked out younger fighter Đinh Văn Khuyến, with a body kick that struck his liver area in the second round. Khuyến collapsed and needed medical treatment before getting up and accepting his loss.

Nguyễn Thanh Duy floored Nguyễn Phú Thịnh with a heavy knee that tore Thịnh’s eyelid. His serious injury forced the referee to unexpectedly end the bout earlier than planned.

Former Muay Thai champion Lê Hoàng Đức earned a submission win over Asian championship silver medallist Lý Diệu Phước in the second round.

In the MMA Pro 65kg, Nguyễn Trung Hải continued to show impressive form with a technical KO win against Bùi Văn Hùng after a series of knees early in the third round.

Scotsman Harry Smith overshadowed Vietnamese fighter Nguyễn Văn Lâm thanks to his mastery of grappling skills.

In the opening match, Trần Huy Hải claimed the championship title in the MMA Striking 56kg, beating Phạm Bình Minh after three rounds. — VNS