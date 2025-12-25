Pickleball Open Cup Future Stars to seek national sport talents

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — With pickleball growing rapidly around the country, a tournament for junior and young players has been planned in Hà Nội.

At a press meeting on December 24, the organisers launched the Việt Nam Pickleball Open Cup Future Stars 2026 by Pharmacity that will take place on January 3-4 at the Happyland Long Biên Court.

The first ever official event for youngsters is expected to attract the around 400 players competing in the boys' and girls' singles and doubles for U10, U12, U14, U16 and U18 age groups.

The tournament will applied rules of the Asian Pickleball Association and Sports Authority of Việt Nam.

The tournament is jointly organised by the Thiếu niên Tiền phong and Nhi đồng (Youth Pioneer and Children) Newspaper and New Sports, a pioneering company in developing a multi-sport ecosystem.

“We hope to give a hand to promote the development of this sport and school's physical education movement," said Nguyễn Hải Long, representative of New Sports.

"At the same time we expect to scout talented and potential players from the tournament. They will be first source of professional pickleball generation in the next few years."

In addition to competitors from Hà Nội, there are many players registered from various cities and provinces such as Hải Phòng, Quảng Ninh, Nghệ An, Quảng Trị and HCM City.

Matches will be live broadcast on VTV Prime and the tournament's Youtube and Facebook pages.

Speaking at the ceremony, Phan Việt Hùng, teh newspaper's deputy editor-in-chief, said: "We have organised many football and basketball tournaments for children for many years. From our events, we have had outstanding players such as footballer Nguyễn Quang Hải, the current national star.

"Through this tournament, we hope that the pickleball competitions will continue to develop in Việt Nam, contributing to the physical, intellectual and character development of teenagers and children nationwide. At the same time, it will contribute to the process of discovering, nurturing, and training talent for national sports."

Also in the event, New Sports signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel.

The hotel will partner with tournaments organised by New Sports, providing event venues and accommodation services in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and HCM City.

This collaboration, Long said, would contribute to enhancing the professionalism and quality of New Sports' organised sporting events. VNS