U19s to fight for national championship title early January

HÀ NỘI — Phong Phú Hà Nam will defend their title of the National Women's U19 Football Championship – Acecook Cup 2026 from January 7, 2026, in Hà Nội.

The tournament features five teams, along with the champions, Hà Nội, Việt Nam Coal and Minerals, Thái Nguyên T&T and HCM City.

They will compete in a two-leg round robin format. The best one will lift the victory trophy after the last round on February 7 in Ninh Bình Province.

Speaking at the announcing ceremony on December 23 in Hà Nội, Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Phú said: "In recent years, Việt Nam's women's football has grabbed remarkable achievements in the regional and continental arenas.

"In 2025, three teams of U17, U20 and the national team earned their slots to take part in the 2026 AFC Cup's finals.

These positive results were contributed to by the national competition system in which the U19 event was organised annually."

After 18 seasons, the tournament, known as the U18 championship in the past, is considered a useful playing ground for the junior players where they can sharpen skills, competitive mind, improve their discipline, team building spirit, and collect experience for their future career.

The tournament also has a strong platform for many talented players to step to the higher level of football, where they can effectively contribute to their clubs and then the national teams.

"VFF knows that improving the quality of the youth tournaments, especially women's events, is one of the important tasks. With our thorough preparation and the dedicated sponsorship of Acecook Việt Nam, this year's championship will continue delivering competitive matches and spreading positive images of Việt Nam women's football widely,” Phú said.

It is the third year in a row that Acecook Việt Nam has been the main sponsor of the tournament, showing their social responsibility and a long-term commitment to the development of Vietnamese women's football, especially youth training – a key factor determining the sustainability of the sport.

"Through our sponsorship and support activities, Acecook Việt Nam hopes to contribute to inspiring Vietnamese football, especially women's football, where perseverance, determination, and national pride are always clearly demonstrated.

"We expect Vietnamese women's football to continue its strong development, constantly affirming its position in regional and international arenas, becoming a positive driving force for the younger generation, and continuing the solid progress for the future of our country's football.” VNS