Barateau wins two titles at Padel Vietnam Open 2025

December 22, 2025 - 14:45
Barateau in partnership with Thịnh Trần won the men's doubles open event and then the mixed doubles amateur prize with Nguyễn Diệu Anh.

Padel 

Thomas Barateau in action during the Padel Vietnam Open 2025. Photo courtesy of VTF

HCM CITY — Thomas Barateau of France won two titles at the Padel Vietnam Open 2025 which closed on HCM City on December 21.

Barateau in partnership with Thịnh Trần won the men's doubles open event and then the mixed doubles amateur prize with Nguyễn Diệu Anh.

The women's doubles open title went to Silav Shalla and Valerie Demetriades. The mixed doubles open was won by Nương Trần and Phong Lê and the men's doubles amateur winners were Nguyễn Trí Long and Chris Devoize.

The Vietravel Cup, the first official national-level tournament for padel, featured almost of 100 domestic and international athletes at the Vietpadel Country Club.

"The Padel Vietnam Open 2025 not only creates a national playing field for athletes but also marks a new step forward for the padel movement in Việt Nam,aid Lê Phạm Thanh Phong, director of Vietpadel, one of main sponsors. 

"The success of the tournament is a great motivation for Vietpadel Club and other organisations developing padel nationwide.”

As the managing unit, the Việt Nam Tennis Federation planned to upgrade the event to higher level in 2026, aiming to expand the number of international athletes and bring padel closer to young people and the community. VNS

