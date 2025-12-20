Record-breaking performances and heartfelt goodbyes at 33rd SEA Games

BANGKOK — The closing ceremony of the 33rd SEA Games took place in a vibrant celebration of Thai culture and regional solidarity at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand on Saturday evening.

Set in a solemn yet distinctly Thai atmosphere, the ceremony began with spectacular artistic performances that beautifully reflected the essence of the country, its people, and their renowned hospitality. While the displays were not overly ostentatious, their understated elegance left a lasting impression, perfectly embodying the spirit of a closing ceremony where emotions settle after intense competition.

The programme continued with a lively parade of participating sports delegations, marking a heartfelt farewell between host Thailand and the other countries. Athletes appeared relaxed yet emotional, bringing closure to their memorable journey in Bangkok.

A pivotal highlight of the evening was the handover of the SEA Games hosting flag from Thailand to Malaysia, the country that will host the 34th SEA Games. This moment signified not only the transfer of responsibility but also ushered in a new cycle for sports in Southeast Asia, concluding Thailand's arduous yet rewarding hosting journey.

At the 33rd SEA Games, the Malaysian sports delegation excelled, winning 57 gold medals, 57 silver medals, and 117 bronze medals, ranking fourth overall. Malaysia then presented a thrilling artistic performance featuring artists Mimi Fly, Amir Jahari, and Marsha Milan, along with 60 dancers from various ethnic groups. This “gift” was intended to introduce Malaysian culture and extend a warm welcome to international friends.

The closing ceremony not only marked the end of a successful tournament but also served as a respectful farewell from host country Thailand, leaving many beautiful memories in the hearts of participating sports delegations and fans in the region.

When it comes to performance, host country Thailand triumphed, winning an astonishing total of 499 medals, including 233 gold medals - the highest number of gold medals in SEA Games history.

Meanwhile, Indonesia ranked second with 91 gold medals, 111 silver medals, and 129 bronze medals.

Việt Nam’s sports delegation also shone brightly, achieving a total of 87 gold medals, 82 silver medals, and 110 bronze medals, securing third place overall. Including demonstration events, the Vietnamese delegation achieved 92 gold medals at this SEA Games, successfully fulfilling their goal of finishing in the top three, with a target of 90 to 110 golds.

Remarkably, Việt Nam’s achievements stand out considering they only ranked sixth in terms of the number of participating athletes, fielding 841 compared to Thailand's 1,530; Indonesia's 1,020; the Philippines' 1,157; Malaysia's 1,192; and Singapore's 976.

Significantly, this SEA Games showcased the success of Olympic sports for the Vietnamese delegation, which won 59 gold medals, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the total. Việt Nam's shooting concluded the Games with eight gold medals and set four SEA Games records. Athletics and swimming also delivered remarkable outcomes, with 12 and six gold medals, respectively.

Many promising young athletes emerged, indicating that these two sports have substantial potential for future successes in regional competitions and aspirations for achievements at the ASIAD or the Olympics.

Noteworthy talents included Bùi Thị Kim Anh (high jump), Bùi Thị Ngân (1500m run), Dương Văn Hoàng Quy, Mai Trần Tuấn Anh, and Trần Văn Nguyễn Quốc (swimming).

In football, Vietnamese teams excelled, reaching the finals in three out of four events (men's football, women's football, and women's futsal), with extremely impressive and emotional performances, ultimately securing two gold medals.

Vietnamese athletes at the 33rd SEA Games broke six Games records, with remarkable performances from Tạ Ngọc Tưởng (athletics, men's 400m), the 4x400m mixed relay team, and outstanding shooting records by Trịnh Thu Vinh and teammates.

The impressive results at the 33rd SEA Games reiterated the courage, determination, and resilience of Vietnamese sports, particularly given the smaller size of their delegation compared to many regional teams.

Nguyễn Hồng Minh, head of the Vietnamese delegation, remarked that the 33rd SEA Games not only resulted in a top-three position in the region but also instilled confidence in the long-term development of Vietnamese sports, steadfastly pursuing Olympic goals, aiming for the Asian Games, and gradually asserting their position on the continental stage. VNS