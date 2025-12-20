Oanh on top after hattrick of titles

SEA Games

Nguyễn Thị Oanh ran her way into history in Thailand, collecting gold after gold to become Việt Nam’s most decorated SEA Games track-and-field athlete ever, a feat built on relentless discipline, quiet grit and a decade of dominance on the regional stage.

Oanh has been famous in the region for a long time after dominating both middle- and long-distance events in the regional championships and SEA Games.

She made international headlines after she won four titles in three days, including two gold medals claimed within 30 minutes, at the last Games in Cambodia in 2023.

Coming to Thailand this year, Oanh once again proved untouchable, successfully defending her titles in the 5,000m, 10,000m and 3,000m steeplechase.

On December 13, she faced little resistance in the 5,000m, gradually pulling clear of the field to claim a convincing victory. Even her rising star teammate Lê Thị Tuyết, who briefly led part of the race, was unable to maintain the pace, as Oanh crossed the finish line well ahead in 16min 27.14sec at Supachalasai Stadium in Bangkok.

"From determination and effort to emotion and pride, I experienced many different feelings in today's race," Oanh said after her win.

"Although it isn't my first competition at the SEA Games, I maintain unwavering determination with every step I take. I believe that my effort will inspire teammates and Vietnamese sports fans alike."

The win helped her to share the title of best Vietnamese track-and-field athlete in SEA Games history with multi-time champion Nguyễn Thị Huyền, who ended her competitive career two years ago. Both athletes now stand on 13 gold medals.

Two days later, Oanh continued at the top level to storm to the finish of the 10,000m race at 34:27.93, creating a big gap between the rest of the field and officially becoming the most decorated runner in the country.

"I'm truly happy that all my efforts have paid off on the track today. The 10,000m race is not easy, but I always reminded myself to stay calm, focused, and run my best," said Oanh.

"Before the competition, I definitely never think about the records. While running I just keep focused and head to the finish. There are truly many running leaders who I can't possibly compare myself to. I simply tell myself every day to work harder and keep improving.”

Whether she likes it or not, Oanh, now 30, has firmly established herself as one of the greatest athletes in ASEAN history.

On December 16, she took her 15th gold, winning the 3,000m steeplechase in a time of 10:13.75.

Only two other athletes have ever achieved this milestone: Jennifer Lin Tay of Myanmar and Elma Muros of the Philippines.

Tay, born in 1949, competed in the SEAP Games and SEA Games from 1965 to 1983 and won nine gold medals in shot put and six in discus throw.

Muros, born in 1967, took part between 1983 and 2001 in the SEA Games. She was a versatile athlete, winning eight gold medals in long jump, along with others in the 100m, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles and heptathlon.

“I set myself the goal of winning gold in every event I competed in at this SEA Games. That target helped me stay focused and disciplined in both training and competition,” said Oanh after claiming her third title.

"Today's success is the sweet reward for my efforts. I compete not only for my pride but also for Việt Nam. I thank everyone for supporting me, for being by my side, and always encouraging and helping me. These gold medals, I think, are the best gifts that I can give to them."

Despite everything, she admitted she was not fully satisfied with her performances, which fell short of her training results.

"Now, I will rest to recover before returning to training and competitions where I aim to break my own records,” she said.

Accompanying the champion in Thailand, Việt Nam's deputy chef-de-mission Hoàng Quốc Vinh strongly appreciated her achievements.

“Oanh's performances were truly outstanding. It's not just about the gold medals, but perseverance and relentless effort," said Vinh.

"Her medals are the result of a 10-year journey. For 365 days a year, Oanh has been almost non-stop, highly professional, focusing solely on training, competing, and dedicating herself. This is a very emotional story, inspiring other athletes with its spirit of perseverance and unwavering effort,” he added. VNS