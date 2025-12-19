Joy in the streets: Việt Nam celebrates dramatic SEA Games victory

HÀ NỘI — As the last whistle blew in the men's football final at the 33rd SEA Games, fans flooded the streets in cities across the country to celebrate, creating an atmosphere of jubilation.

On Thursday evening, Việt Nam delivered one of the most dramatic comebacks in SEA Games football history, rallying from a two-goal deficit to defeat hosts Thailand 3-2 in the final at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.

When the final whistle confirmed the victory for coach Kim Sang-sik's team, Vietnamese fans erupted with emotion. From Nguyễn Huệ pedestrian street in HCM City to the vibrant streets of Hà Nội, fans embraced one another, waving red and yellow star flags and cheering in pure joy.

In the midst of the celebrations, crowds carrying red and yellow flags streamed through the streets, accompanied by the incessant sound of horns and drums.

Despite the festive atmosphere, urban order was generally maintained. At most major intersections, people stopped their vehicles at red lights and yielded to oncoming traffic. —VNS