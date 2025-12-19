Việt Nam's women's futsal team secure historic gold with 5-0 victory over Indonesia

BANGKOK — The Vietnamese women's futsal team clinched a historic gold medal at the 33rd SEA Games, defeating Indonesia 5-0 in the final on Thursday.

With this emphatic win, Việt Nam achieved their first-ever SEA Games gold medal in women's futsal, having previously finished as runners-up in all five of their prior final appearances, each time losing to Thailand.

Right from the start, Việt Nam sent an early warning to Indonesia's goal with a shot from Bùi Thị Trang, though it wasn't enough to beat goalkeeper Salsadila.

Just five minutes later, Việt Nam scored the opening goal. Capitalising on a poor clearance from an Indonesian defender, Lê Thị Thanh Ngân unleashed a powerful shot that found the top corner of the net, giving Việt Nam a 1-0 lead.

Following this initial goal, Việt Nam quickly doubled their advantage in the next attack. A mishap by Thanh Ngân inadvertently directed the ball to Trang, who passed it back to Ngân for an easy tap-in into the empty net, marking her second goal and extending the lead to 2-0.

Việt Nam continued to score with consecutive goals. Substitute Biện Thị Hằng delivered a powerful shot that goalkeeper Salsadila couldn't hold onto, allowing Trần Thị Thùy Trang to capitalise on the rebound and push the score to 3-0.

In the 11th minute, Việt Nam added their fourth goal after another mistake by the Indonesian goalkeeper, who left the goal unguarded, enabling K'Thủa to effortlessly slot the ball into the net, extending the lead to 4-0.

With their defence collapsing, Indonesia were forced to go on the offensive with a power play for the remainder of the match. Việt Nam seized this opportunity and added a final goal from Trần Nguyệt Vi, sealing a decisive 5-0 victory.

"This historic victory represents glory for Vietnamese futsal," the Việt Nam Football Federation wrote on its official page.

"The 5-0 result in the final not only demonstrates the determination and strength of the Vietnamese girls, but also marks an important milestone as women's futsal steps onto the SEA Games podium for the first time.

"This will be a memorable historical milestone, opening up a bright future for women's futsal in the country." VNS