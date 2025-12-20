Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

A rollercoaster of emotions

December 20, 2025 - 12:20
Relive Việt Nam's stunning comeback to win their third SEA Games gold medal, minute-by-minute with this special longform article

Vietnamese fans at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết

Story, videos & longform design by Anh Đức

VNA/VNS Photos by Minh Quyết, Đỗ Sinh, Tiến Vĩnh, Hoàng Hiếu with additional photos from Vietnamnet.vn, thanhnien.vn, saostar.vn, VFF & Football Association Thailand

Fans gather outside Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand, with drums and makeshift costumes ready to cheer on the team.

Fans gather outside Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand, with drums and makeshift costumes ready to cheer on the team.

Meanwhile inside the stadium, the Vietnamese players arrived and were ready for the showdown.
-
-
-
-
-

see also

More on this story

Sports

Việt Nam win third SEA Games title in emotional comeback

Yotsakorn Burapha and Seksan Ratree brought joy for Thailand in Rajamangala Stadium in the first half, but a quick goal from Nguyễn Đình Bắc and an own goal from Waris Choolthong brought the game back to level terms for the Golden Star Warriors, before Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn tapped another one in to bring Việt Nam out front at extra time.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom