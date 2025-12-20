A rollercoaster of emotions

Yotsakorn Burapha and Seksan Ratree brought joy for Thailand in Rajamangala Stadium in the first half, but a quick goal from Nguyễn Đình Bắc and an own goal from Waris Choolthong brought the game back to level terms for the Golden Star Warriors, before Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn tapped another one in to bring Việt Nam out front at extra time.