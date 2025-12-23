Việt Nam gear up for AFC U23 Asian Cup after SEA Games glory

Football

HÀ NỘI — After clinching the gold medal at SEA Games 33 in Thailand, Coach Kim Sang-sik and the Vietnamese team reunite on December 23 to begin preparations for the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The triumph at the SEA Games not only underscores the remarkable fighting spirit of Việt Nam but also serves as a crucial motivator as they step onto the continental stage. Following their reunion, the team will depart for Qatar on December 26 for a training camp, where they are scheduled to play a friendly match against Syria. This match will be pivotal for assessing their strength and co-ordination.

Despite the SEA Games highlighting areas for improvement, Coach Kim plans to maintain stability with just two weeks of preparation ahead of the U23 Asian Cup. He intends to avoid widespread personnel changes and instead focus on refining the existing framework. The team’s chemistry, tactical discipline and mental resilience - honed during their recent victory - will be crucial for their success.

The coaching staff's primary focus will be on enhancing finishing skills and fortifying the defence against world-class strikers. Transitioning from the vibrant atmosphere of Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand to the challenging environment in Saudi Arabia presents a unique set of challenges. Việt Nam will need more than enthusiasm; a blend of regional champion bravado and precision in every tactical decision will be essential.

On January 1, 2026, Việt Nam will officially transition to Saudi Arabia to acclimate to the local stadium and climate. They are in Group A along with tough opponents Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Việt Nam’s match schedule includes encounters with Jordan on January 6, Kyrgyzstan on January 9, and the defending champions, Saudi Arabia, on January 12.

Midfielder Khuất Văn Khang said: "At a continental tournament, we must prepare both physically and mentally. The SEA Games gold medal serves as a powerful source of encouragement for the team.

"Our immediate goal is to perform well in each match and advance as far as possible. We are inspired by the achievements of our seniors at the 2018 AFC U23 Championship in China."

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) recognises Việt Nam as an experienced and tenacious squad, poised to create surprises in Saudi Arabia. Their pre-tournament analysis commended the stability and competitive spirit of Việt Nam, asserting that the Southeast Asian representatives are among the most experienced teams in the upcoming tournament.

The AFC emphasised that Việt Nam are a well-known contender in continental youth football, having consistently reached recent finals, highlighted by their historic runner-up finish in China in 2018. This achievement not only marks a significant milestone but also showcases the resilient fighting spirit and adaptability of Vietnamese youth football against Asian powerhouses.

Regular participation in continental tournaments indicates a strong foundation in the training and development of young players in Việt Nam. The AFC anticipates that Việt Nam will continue to pose a formidable challenge to championship contenders, leveraging their accumulated experience effectively. VNS