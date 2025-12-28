Politics & Law
Home Sports

New stadium, new pride

December 28, 2025 - 11:16
Thái Nguyên Province has officially unveiled a modern, new sports stadium with a seating capacity of 22,000, making it the largest in the Northern Midlands and Mountainous Region. Designed to host major national and regional events, the venue marks a new chapter in the development of local sports.

Sports

Đà Nẵng restores historic Chi Lăng Stadium

The central city’s People’s Council has decided to change the name of current 20,000-seat Hòa Xuân Stadium to the Chi Lăng football Stadium, a historic venue from 1954, in a decision that was passed last week.

