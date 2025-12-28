New stadium, new pride

Thái Nguyên Province has officially unveiled a modern, new sports stadium with a seating capacity of 22,000, making it the largest in the Northern Midlands and Mountainous Region. Designed to host major national and regional events, the venue marks a new chapter in the development of local sports.
The central city’s People’s Council has decided to change the name of current 20,000-seat Hòa Xuân Stadium to the Chi Lăng football Stadium, a historic venue from 1954, in a decision that was passed last week.
After clinching the gold medal at SEA Games 33 in Thailand, Coach Kim Sang-sik and the Vietnamese team will reunite on December 23 to embark on preparations for the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.