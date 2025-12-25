Top tennis players compete for title at year-end tournament

Tennis

HCM CITY — The National Top Star Tennis Championship, the FPT Play Cup, returns to HCM City after six years.

The 16 of the country's most decorated players have qualified for the tournament after their remarkable achievement in domestic and international events.

They will compete in the men's and women's singles categories at the Hoàng Thành Trung Tennis Club from December 25-28 for a total off VNĐ500 million bonus.

National champion Vũ Hà Minh Đức of AP Sports Club will battle strong rivals such as Nguyễn Văn Phương and Từ Lê Khánh Duy (Military), Nguyễn Đại Khánh (HCM City), and Phạm La Hoàng Anh (VNTennis) in the men's side.

Meanwhile national championship winner Trần Thụy Thanh Trúc (HCM City) will vie for medals against Nguyễn Thị Mai Linh (Hà Nội), Ngô Hồng Hạnh (Military), Nguyễn Thị Mai Hương (Hải Phòng) and Trần Tchouassi Louise Natasha (HCM City).

"The championship is one of major events of the Việt Nam Tennis Federation's (VTF) competition system where strongest players confirm their national position, ability and determination," said Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, VTF general secretary .

"During this event, our experts will assess players' quality and pick up members of the national team for upcoming international tournaments.

"After a six-year rest since the COVID-19 pandemic, today VTF and partners happily to re-organise the tournament in the excitement and celebration of Christmas and New Year 2026." VNS