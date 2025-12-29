Đức, Natasha secure top titles at tennis tournament

Tennis

HCM CITY — Vũ Hà Minh Đức proved his number one status after winning the National Top Star Tennis Championship on December 28 in HCM City.

The national champion of AP Sports Club beat Nguyễn Đại Khánh of Becamex - HCM City 6-4, 7-5 in the men's singles final at the Hoàng Thành Trung Tennis Court.

Hoàng Thành Trung of Hoàng Thành Trung Club and Phạm La Hoàng Anh of VNTennis Club shared the third place.

In the women's final, Trần Tchouassi Louise Natasha of HCM City beat Nguyễn Thị Mai Linh of Hà Nội 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.

Ngô Hồng Hạnh of the Military and Đặng Thị Hạnh of Hải Phòng took bronze medals.

The tournament returned to the Việt Nam Tennis Federation's system after six years of absence due to a number of reasons.

The best eight players of each category were picked to take part in the event based on their achievement through the year.

Most of them are young players who took part in the event for the first time. All were pleased with the thorough and professional organisation activities and excited with their best performances of 2025. — VNS