Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Đức, Natasha secure top titles at tennis tournament

December 29, 2025 - 14:56
The national champion of AP Sports Club beat Nguyễn Đại Khánh of Becamex - HCM City 6-4, 7-5 in the men's singles final at the Hoàng Thành Trung Tennis Court.

Tennis 

Vũ Hà Minh Đức on the top podium at the National Top Star Tennis Championship on December 28 in HCM City. — Photo courtesy of VTF

HCM CITY — Vũ Hà Minh Đức proved his number one status after winning the National Top Star Tennis Championship on December 28 in HCM City.

The national champion of AP Sports Club beat Nguyễn Đại Khánh of Becamex - HCM City 6-4, 7-5 in the men's singles final at the Hoàng Thành Trung Tennis Court.

Hoàng Thành Trung of Hoàng Thành Trung Club and Phạm La Hoàng Anh of VNTennis Club shared the third place.

In the women's final, Trần Tchouassi Louise Natasha of HCM City beat Nguyễn Thị Mai Linh of Hà Nội 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.

Ngô Hồng Hạnh of the Military and Đặng Thị Hạnh of Hải Phòng took bronze medals.

The tournament returned to the Việt Nam Tennis Federation's system after six years of absence due to a number of reasons.

The best eight players of each category were picked to take part in the event based on their achievement through the year.

Most of them are young players who took part in the event for the first time. All were pleased with the thorough and professional organisation activities and excited with their best performances of 2025. — VNS

 

 

 

sport tennis tournament

see also

More on this story

Sports

Đà Nẵng restores historic Chi Lăng Stadium

The central city’s People’s Council has decided to change the name of current 20,000-seat Hòa Xuân Stadium to the Chi Lăng football Stadium, a historic venue from 1954, in a decision that was passed last week.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom