Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Introducing the family football club

December 31, 2025 - 15:13
From everyday jobs like driving Grab bikes or teaching children, to intense evening training sessions, the Hanoi Bulls carve out their identity as a true team. Guided by a dedicated coach and strengthened through hardship, they battle stronger opponents, push their limits, and transform from amateurs into a united football family chasing one shared dream.

see also

More on this story

Sports

New stadium, new pride

Thái Nguyên Province has officially unveiled a modern, new sports stadium with a seating capacity of 22,000, making it the largest in the Northern Midlands and Mountainous Region. Designed to host major national and regional events, the venue marks a new chapter in the development of local sports.
Sports

Pickleball for everyone

Pickleball is gaining popularity in HCM City thanks to its simple rules, suitability for all ages and strong community spirit. The sport helps improve health, reduce stress and bring people together.
Sports

Đà Nẵng restores historic Chi Lăng Stadium

The central city’s People’s Council has decided to change the name of current 20,000-seat Hòa Xuân Stadium to the Chi Lăng football Stadium, a historic venue from 1954, in a decision that was passed last week.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom