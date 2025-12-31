Introducing the family football club

From everyday jobs like driving Grab bikes or teaching children, to intense evening training sessions, the Hanoi Bulls carve out their identity as a true team. Guided by a dedicated coach and strengthened through hardship, they battle stronger opponents, push their limits, and transform from amateurs into a united football family chasing one shared dream.
Thái Nguyên Province has officially unveiled a modern, new sports stadium with a seating capacity of 22,000, making it the largest in the Northern Midlands and Mountainous Region. Designed to host major national and regional events, the venue marks a new chapter in the development of local sports.
Việt Nam's football foreign relations will continue to be proactive and flexible. This approach significantly contributes to strategic goals while enhancing the international standing of Vietnamese football.
The central city’s People’s Council has decided to change the name of current 20,000-seat Hòa Xuân Stadium to the Chi Lăng football Stadium, a historic venue from 1954, in a decision that was passed last week.