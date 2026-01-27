MMA fighters eye Asian success in 2026

Mixed martial arts

HÀ NỘI — Riding the momentum of a successful 2025, Việt Nam is targeting more medals in mixed martial arts (MMA) tournaments this year as the sport continues to gain ground at home and across the region.

The Việt Nam MMA Federation held a conference recently in Hà Nội to review last year’s achievements and set targets for the new season.

According to President Ngô Đức Quỳnh, Vietnamese athletes will compete in the 20th Asian Games in September and the sixth Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, with dates to be confirmed later.

Building on their 2025 performances, athletes have been tasked with bringing home as many medals as possible.

“Over the past time, Vietnamese MMA has made increasingly strong strides, contributing to shaping the competition system and the future development of MMA in the country,” Quỳnh said.

“This is in line with the strong development of MMA in the region and continent, as MMA is successively included in major regional and continental tournaments.

“We will focus on preparing the best possible team for ASIAD 20 and AIMAG 6, aiming for effective competition and further affirming Việt Nam’s position in Asia.”

Also attending the event, Director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam Nguyễn Danh Hoàng Việt said the federation should improve its competition system, develop a nationwide athlete selection plan through competitions and provide systematic training for coaches and athletes before assigning them international duties.

In 2026, the federation will stage several major domestic events, with the LION Championship series remaining a highlight after making its mark internationally over five seasons. This year’s series will begin in April.

Other tournaments include the National MMA Club Championship in March in Bắc Ninh, the National Youth MMA Championship in July in Đà Nẵng and competitions under the 10th National Sports Games in December in HCM City.

The federation also honoured the year’s best fighters and clubs, along with individuals who made significant contributions to the development of Việt Nam’s MMA.

In 2025, Việt Nam’s MMA recorded a series of milestones, most notably the successful Lion Championship, which attracted a large number of international fighters and supporters.

Vietnamese MMA athletes delivered strong results at international competitions, including two gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the recent 33rd SEA Games.

Earlier, Nghiêm Văn Ý advanced to the semi-finals of Road to UFC, a selection event for the UFC, the world’s most prestigious MMA competition system.

In early 2026, Lò Thị Phung won a gold medal in the women’s 49kg category at the Asian MMA Championships. — VNS