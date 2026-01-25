Việt Nam women's handball team soars to regional glory

Handball

HÀ NỘI — The final whistle blew and the Vietnamese women’s handball team flew high, literally, tossing captain Hà Thị Hạnh into the air in celebration of their hard-fought SEA Games victory as joy spilled across the court.

It was an emotional triumph as Việt Nam overcame numerous challenges throughout the tournament to reach the final, where they defeated the host team Thailand 24-16 under the intense pressure of a partisan home crowd that roared until the final seconds.

Rising above limits

The win marks the second SEA Games title for the team, highlighting Hạnh’s outstanding leadership and performance and cementing Việt Nam’s top spot in regional women’s handball after years of persistence and quiet resilience.

“We worked relentlessly and made it, leaving many difficulties behind to defend our title,” Hạnh said with tears in her eyes during the victory ceremony.

She added that physical stature was not the key. Women with strong will, skill and quick thinking could compete equally against any strong rivals, she said, proving that determination and teamwork can triumph against the odds even in the most demanding arenas.

More than a decade ago, 15-year-old Hà Thị Hạnh was training in track and field in Hà Nội. Months later, she was dropped from the team because of her small size – a setback that would quietly redefine her future.

At the same time, the handball team was struggling to maintain its programme due to a shortage of members and dwindling public attention.

Handball is an Olympic sport, but it has received little attention in Việt Nam. Its demanding nature requires players to be mentally tough, resilient and able to stay focused and perform under pressure across long, punishing matches.

Hạnh was introduced to handball to test her skills and quickly opened a new chapter in her life – one built on contact, courage and constant adaptation.

Two years later, the teenager became a member of the national team and helped Việt Nam win the Southeast Asian Championship for the first time in a breakthrough moment for the sport.

Her talent was further recognised when she was voted captain of Hà Nội and joined the beach handball team in 2014. Six years later, she captained both national teams – a rare double responsibility.

In 15 years of handball, Hạnh has won seven national championships, four regional championships, two SEA Games titles, and three Asian championships. She has also competed twice in the World Cup, a record rarely matched in Việt Nam’s team sports and one that speaks to longevity as much as excellence.

With three consecutive Asian golds in 2022, 2023 and 2025, Việt Nam equalled Thailand’s record from 2013, 2015 and 2017 – a milestone long considered out of reach.

In recognition of her achievements, Hạnh has received three Certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister, a Labour Order from the State, and numerous Certificates of Merit from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism for her sustained contribution to national sport.

Through pain and pride

She was honoured to be among the national sportspeople taking part in the grand military and civilian parade on September 2 last year marking the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day.

“Fifteen years of training and 13 years with the national team, I have passed through many levels of emotion,” Hạnh said.

“I cried many times in the past. It was when I couldn’t master a difficult technique in training or when my team did not achieve good results in competition.

“Experience and skills that I have gained over the years have helped me feel confident in every event that Việt Nam took part in. I felt comfortable and tried to show all of my abilities without fear.

“In recent years, I still cried, but it was mainly from happiness as we won most of our tournaments.”

Every victory comes at the cost of sweat and effort, especially in contact sports like handball. In exchange for her glittering medals, Hạnh has endured a broken nose, a torn ankle ligament and a ruptured knee ligament, among countless other injuries that tested both body and spirit.

“Among all the medals, the most emotional achievement for me was the gold at the 33rd SEA Games. It marked my return after 15 months of knee ligament surgery and rehabilitation,” Hạnh said.

“During those months, there were times when I wondered if I could ever return to sport, to handball and then I did, contributing alongside my teammates to bring home the victory — a moment I will never forget.”

Accompanying Hạnh for many years as both trainer and husband, coach Phạm Đức Vượng said he had never ceased to admire her dedication.

“I feel very sorry for her, but I also greatly admire her efforts, willpower and determination to complete all tasks. She has not fully recovered from a serious injury but gave everything to help Việt Nam win the SEA Games title,” he said with emotion.

Eyes on the next fight

Hạnh and her teammates will have little time to rest after the SEA Games celebrations fade.

They face a busy 2026 calendar, including the Asian Beach Games in April, the World Cup in June, the Asian Games in September and the Asian Championship in November — a relentless schedule.

“My injury has recovered 90 per cent. I have to combine exercise and rehabilitation therapy to be in the best form for the upcoming tournaments,” Hạnh said.

“Handball is my life. As long as I am on the court, I will keep fighting with all my might. In the new year, I wish for nothing but good fitness so that I can achieve more for myself and for Việt Nam.” — VNS