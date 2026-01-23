Esports World Cup announces prize pool of $75 million

HCM CITY — The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) has recently announced a total prize pool of US$75 million alongside the full game lineup and schedule for the Esports World Cup 2026 (EWC), the world’s largest esports event, set to return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 6 through August 23.

More than 2,000 players and 200 Clubs from over 100 countries including Việt Nam will compete in 25 tournaments across 24 games over seven weeks to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion.

The record-breaking prize pool reflects the evolution of the EWC as a premier sporting event and the anchor of a multi-title competition within the global esports ecosystem.

Delivered at scale for a third year through an established, cross-game format, the EWC brings together the world’s best players, Clubs, games and a global community of fans through a shared calendar that sets the rhythm of the global esports season.

“The life-changing prize pool exists to support the people at the heart of esports: the players and the Clubs that invest in them year after year,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation.

In 2026, the EWC Club Championship, the EWC’s flagship cross-game competition, will award $30 million to the top 24 Clubs, an increase of $3 million year-on-year. The winning club will receive $7 million, with increased prize allocations distributed across the remaining top finishing positions.

Individual game championships will each carry their own prize pools, with combined allocations exceeding $39 million. The remainder of the prize pool will be distributed through a combination of club and player awards, including MVP awards for each tournament and the Jafonso award for players or clubs that win a game championship after advancing from a last chance qualifier, as well as through qualifying events hosted by partnered publishers and organisers ahead of the EWC 2026 main event in Riyadh.

Alongside the prize pool, EWCF will continue to operate ecosystem support programmes, including the EWCF Club Partner Programme and the Road to EWC qualification system. The 2026 Club Partner Programme will again support a lineup of 40 top global esports organisations, while publisher-led circuits, tournaments, and grassroots events provide the foundation for the Road to EWC, giving more players and Clubs defined qualification pathways to compete in Riyadh.

EWC 2026 competitions will be staged across seven weeks and multiple arenas, allowing several game championships to take place in parallel with a coordinated, multi-venue schedule designed to enhance fan experience and viewership across the lineup.

Tickets for EWC 2026 will be available starting January 22, 2026 at esportsworldcup.com, and through EWC 2026 international ticketing partners: Webook, Platinumlist, Damai, Maiseat, and Tixr. — VNS