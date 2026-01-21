Swimmers win first golds for Việt Nam at 13th Para Games

ASEAN Para Games

KORAT — Việt Nam struck gold early, winning five gold medals on the opening day of competition at the 13th ASEAN Para Games on January 21 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Võ Huỳnh Anh Khoa claimed Việt Nam’s first gold after finishing first in the men’s 400m freestyle S8 with a time of 5min 26.16sec on the first day of competition.

Vietnamese swimmers dominated the event, also taking second and third through Hán Quang Thoại (5:50.95) and Hồ Văn Đao (5:55.49).

Four other gold medals were secured by Nguyễn Văn Hạnh in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB11, Trịnh Thị Bích Như in the women’s 400m freestyle S6, Vi Thị Hằng in the women’s 100m freestyle S7 and Lê Thị Dung in the women’s 100m freestyle S8.

Earlier, Việt Nam’s first medal of the Games went to Đỗ Thanh Hải, who finished second in the men’s 400m freestyle S6 in 5:58.14.

He was behind Bejino G of the Philippines, who clocked 5:32.08, while host athlete Wongnonthaphum placed third in 6:04.66.

Vietnamese athletes are expected to add more golds in swimming, with defending champions such as Lê Tiến Đạt and Nguyễn Thị Sari set to compete later.

Powerlifting athletes will also begin their events. Among them, top contender Lê Văn Công is tipped to win in the men’s 49kg category.

Đặng Thị Linh Phượng, Nguyễn Bình An and Châu Hoàng Tuyết Loan will vie for medals in the women’s 50kg, men’s 54kg and women’s 55kg events, respectively.

The regional Games for athletes with disabilities officially opened on January 21 with a glittering ceremony, featuring performances by renowned artists and a parade of sports delegations.

Việt Nam have competitors in 11 of the 19 sports at the Games. Athletes have been tasked with winning 40–50 gold medals to keep the team among the top four overall. — VNS