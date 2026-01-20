Regional athletes shine as ASEAN Para Games officially open in Thailand

KORAT — The 13th ASEAN Para Games officially opened on the night of January 20 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, offering a vibrant stage for regional athletes with disabilities to shine.

The opening ceremony, held at the 80th Birthday Anniversary Stadium, was presented to the highest standard, aiming to inspire para-athletes from all 11 ASEAN member states.

A standout feature of the evening was a trilogy of large-scale performances showcasing Thai soft power through Isan arts and culture blended with contemporary music.

The first segment, “Harmony of Hearts”, celebrated ASEAN unity. It was followed by “Heartbeat Isan Pop”, a lively fusion of traditional melodies and modern rhythms. The finale, “Rhythm of the Heart of Dreams”, delivered an uplifting message encouraging perseverance and the pursuit of victory.

Top Thai artists, including Milli, Sunaree Ratchasima, Aphaphorn Nakhonsawan, Keng Tachaya and Gam The Star, added further excitement and colour to the ceremony.

In a powerful closing moment, Thai fencing star and five-time Paralympic gold medallist “Waew” Saysunee Jana lit the cauldron, officially opening this year’s Games.

Earlier in the event, sports delegations from across the region marched through the stadium, showcasing their pride, spirit and determination.

Việt Nam marched second from the end in the athletes’ parade.

Badminton player Trương Ngọc Bình had the honour of carrying the national flag. Powerlifter Lê Văn Công, a world and Paralympic record holder, was originally selected, but as he is set to compete on January 21, he required time for final preparations.

Bình is one of Việt Nam’s most experienced para-athletes, having served on the national team for many years and earning an impressive collection of medals at regional, continental and world badminton tournaments.

On the morning of January 20, Việt Nam’s Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoàng Đạo Cương visited the delegation to encourage the athletes.

Cương said the Para Games was not only a major regional sporting event but also an opportunity for athletes to demonstrate resilience, ambition and the spirit of the Vietnamese people.

He expressed his hope that the athletes and coaches would compete with solidarity, integrity and sportsmanship, and strive for their best performances.

This year’s Games feature 19 sports with 536 events; the closing ceremony will take place on January 26.

Việt Nam have sent 140 athletes, who will compete in 11 sports with a target of up to 50 gold medals and a position in the overall top four.

At the previous edition of the Games, held in Cambodia in 2023, Việt Nam finished third with 66 gold medals, behind Indonesia with 159 and Thailand with 126. — VNS