Trần Thị Thùy Trang's tireless dual journey

Thanh Nga

At an age when many athletes begin to step aside, Trần Thị Thùy Trang is still rewriting history. The 37-year-old recently achieved a milestone unmatched in Vietnamese sport, winning SEA Games gold medals in both football and futsal – a journey shaped by perseverance, reinvention and a refusal to let time or adversity dictate her limits.

Before this latest triumph, Trang had already shone brightly, winning three SEA Games gold medals in 2017, 2022 and 2023 with the Vietnamese women’s football team. In a landscape where athletes are celebrated for sheer talent, Trang embodies the essence of resilience, unwavering will and tireless dedication.

"Every time I step onto the field, I don't think about my age; I only focus on what I can do to help the team succeed. This gold medal is a gift I want to share with my fans, my family, and myself after all the ups and downs," Trang said.

Initially rooted in futsal during her formative years at HCM City University of Physical Education and Sports, she honed her skills to become a tactical mastermind in confined spaces. However, destiny beckoned her toward 11-a-side football in 2014, where she blossomed into a key figure of the national team and HCM City women's football club over the next decade. Her impressive accolades include seven national championships with the HCM City women's football club.

Trang’s reputation stems from her central midfield prowess and astute tactical vision. Her influence has been vital for the national team, particularly during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers, where her leadership helped navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic, ultimately leading to Việt Nam's first-ever appearance at the world’s biggest football tournament.

But Trang's path to glory was not devoid of obstacles. One of her most poignant setbacks came during the 2023 Women's World Cup. Despite being a pivotal player in the qualifying rounds, she did not receive a single minute of playing time in the finals.

Rather than retreat in disappointment, Trang channelled that frustration into renewed determination, returning to futsal to reignite her passion and write a new chapter in her career.

After a significant hiatus, Trang made a remarkable return to the national women’s futsal team, winning the 2024 ASEAN Futsal Championship, advancing to the quarter-finals of the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup in 2025, and claiming SEA Games gold in 2025.

Her influence at club level was equally impressive, as she played a crucial role in HCM City Club's triumph in the 2025 national championship and the National Cup.

A leader’s resilience

At SEA Games 33, Trang’s leadership came sharply into focus. The Vietnamese women's futsal team faced an unexpected challenge when captain Trịnh Nguyễn Thanh Hằng sustained a serious injury just before the tournament.

With the weight of expectation on her shoulders, the seasoned Trang stepped forward as a pillar of stability, guiding younger teammates, many of whom lacked international experience.

Playing in a defensive role, Trang delivered exceptional performances, balancing strategic thinking with calm composure. She was omnipresent on the court, repeatedly winning back possession and orchestrating attacking moves with pinpoint distribution. Trang also scored the opening goal in the first match against Indonesia and sealed the final with a goal in a commanding 5–0 victory.

Winning SEA Games gold medals in two different disciplines highlights an extraordinary blend of physical endurance, technical mastery and tactical intelligence — an achievement made even more remarkable well beyond the conventional athletic peak.

"I’ve been fortunate to play futsal since my student days. The skills differ from 11-a-side football, as does the mindset. I find it hard to explain how I manage both forms, but it’s a combination of hard work and a little bit of luck that has brought me this far," Trang explained.

"It's been years since I've been part of the futsal team. Everything has changed, from the people and lifestyles to training methods, but my passion has remained unwavering. I have long awaited this glorious moment with the women's team," she added.

Beyond age, Trang faces another hurdle: six screws and steel wires permanently embedded in one shoulder, the result of a serious injury.

"In 2014, while training with the HCM City women's football team, I suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery. My mother didn’t want me to continue, but my passion drove me forward. The screws remain in my shoulder, and doctors have advised against their removal due to the risk of pain," she shared.

Trang's relentless efforts in futsal have earned widespread recognition. She recently received the Women’s Bronze Ball award for 2025, following her Golden Ball triumph in 2024.

Her journey stands as a powerful testament to perseverance, proving that passion, discipline and belief can defy time, injury and expectation. VNS