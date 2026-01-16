Việt Nam's golf calendar set to swing into 2026

Golf

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s golfing scene is set for a full swing in 2026, with a packed calendar of domestic and international tournaments organised by the Việt Nam Golf Association (VGA), promising a long season from March through to December.

The VGA said there would be 10 events for the professionals, seven for amateurs and six for juniors, marking one of its busiest schedules to date.

VGA Chairman Lê Kiên Thành highly appreciated the achievements golfers earned in 2025, which featured many positive signs. Competitions were organised to professional standards, while young golfers delivered remarkable results on international stages. These achievements were proof of the persistent efforts and strong aspirations of the entire Vietnamese golf community in recent years.

He said he believed the new season would be even more successful, with transparent and fair organisation ensuring every golfer has the opportunity to hone their skills.

The competition system announcement was held on January 15 in Hà Nội, where the association also honoured its sponsors and outstanding athletes who recorded remarkable achievements in 2025.

Among the 10 professional tournaments, the Vietnam Masters, Royal Cup and National Golf Championship are part of the VGA Tour system.

Notably, the Vietnam Masters, the nation’s oldest professional event, will be part of the Asian Development Tour for the third consecutive season, affirming the steady progress of Vietnamese golf on the regional stage. With total prize money exceeding VNĐ2 billion (US$76,000), it is the highest-prize-money tournament in Việt Nam.

The VGA Development Tour 2026 will feature annual tournaments such as the Emerald Cup, Tràng An Classic and Hà Nội Open, alongside new events to be held in both northern and southern regions. The goal is to give Vietnamese professional athletes regular competitive opportunities, help them gain experience and build financial resources for bigger regional challenges.

The Việt Nam Amateur Series 2026 is expected to deliver several highlights. The VGA Union Cup will return after several years of absence, reviving the team-based North versus South format inspired by renowned international events such as the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

The National Golf Club Championship will also return on a biennial cycle, featuring leading clubs nationwide. As in the 2024 edition, the men’s and women’s events will remain separate tournaments rather than a combined competition.

The Việt Nam Mid-Amateur Championship will continue as a competition for adult amateur golfers not pursuing professional careers, a format that has become familiar worldwide.

Meanwhile, the VGA Junior Tour has affirmed its position as a key platform for discovering and nurturing young talent after three seasons.

It has helped many Vietnamese golfers earn places on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and make important contributions to the national golf team’s achievements in recent years.

The tournament has officially been named the Hanwha Life VGA Junior Tour under a strategic partnership between the VGA and South Korean insurer Hanwha Life, focusing on nurturing talent early and providing opportunities for young golfers to compete against strong regional opponents.

The VGA will also make adjustments to the vHandicap system to better meet the practical needs of tournament management. These changes will simplify registration, handicap control and results management, contributing to a more synchronised, transparent and convenient nationwide amateur tournament system. — VNS