Việt Nam to lengthen magic performance in U23 championship

Football

HÀ NỘI — Coach Kim Sang-sik has hailed his players’ resolve as Việt Nam prepare to face a formidable UAE side in the quarter-finals of the AFC U23 Asian Cup today in Saudi Arabia, warning that the real challenge begins now.

The South Korean coach congratulated the entire squad on their strong group-stage showing and confirmed their determination to push further in the tournament.

“Việt Nam have grabbed good results from the group round and we can't stop there. Players need to work harder for better results in the upcoming matches," Kim said.

He stressed that winning three matches in a row at a continental tournament was no easy task, saying Việt Nam’s high level of performance was not down to luck but the reward for careful preparation and strong team unity.

However, Kim underlined that the group stage was only the start of a much larger objective. The knockout rounds, he said, would demand total concentration, with no margin for error. He urged his players to stay grounded and fully focused.

Kim is dealing with some difficulties as several players are showing signs of fatigue following an intense schedule, while others are still recovering from injuries.

"As long as we continue to fight as one team, I’m hopeful that we can deliver a great performance in the quarter-finals and even semi-finals. Let's try our best!"

Midfielder Lê Viktor also underlined Việt Nam’s determination, saying the team are targeting a win inside 90 minutes.

“The only way to be ready is good performance in practice. We have two training sessions before the quarter-final match and we are trying hard to ensure the best preparation,” said Lê.

“I hope that Việt Nam will deliver a performance as good as we did against Saudi Arabia and advance to the semi-finals.”

Asked about their opponents, Lê said it was difficult to accurately assess the UAE, but clear that they had arrived with their strongest squad and a consistent level of skill. Based on their matches so far, the West Asian side had shown strength in both attack and defence.

However, he expressed confidence in Việt Nam, saying the team had greater spirit and a strong desire to win.

“We showed ourselves to be a cohesive and tenacious team, determined to fight to the end and achieve our goals. We want to be the better team and take the match within 90 minutes, a win without penalty shoot-out. Personally, I played only 45 minutes in the Saudi Arabia match at this tournament. I believe that I performed well and hope to earn Kim’s trust for the next match, contributing my part to the team’s success,” he said.

Unlike Việt Nam, the UAE struggled in Group B and only secured their quarter-final place in the final minutes.

Coach Marcelo Broli has been with the team since 2024 and knows their weak points.

“The team’s weakness lies in our ineffective finishing ability and it needs to be improved before the quarter-final match against Việt Nam. The best way to change that is to train constantly and focus even more so that we can go further in the tournament,” said Broli.

The Uruguayan tactician said he must study Việt Nam carefully, both in terms of playing style and key individuals, to achieve a positive result.

“Việt Nam play cohesively, defend solidly, adhere to tactics and transition quickly to counter-attack. They are a strong team and are enjoying a successful run,” he said. “We need to find their weaknesses. But basically, we have a clear understanding of what we need to prepare to maximise our strengths.”

In terms of head-to-head records, the UAE hold a clear advantage, remaining unbeaten in six encounters against Việt Nam, winning four and drawing two since 2014.

However, the UAE have never reached the semi-finals, while Việt Nam finished runners-up in the 2018 edition, losing 2-1 to Uzbekistan in the final in the closing seconds. — VNS