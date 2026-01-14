Việt Nam hailed continentally after U23 Asian Cup’s perfect record

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam sparked football fever and grabbed continental headlines after their latest victory at the ongoing AFC U23 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, turning a tight group stage into a perfect run.

Việt Nam clinched a quarter-final spot following a hard-fought 1-0 win over the hosts, one of the title contenders, in their final Group A match on January 12.

The determined display saw Việt Nam top the group with maximum points. In their first two matches, the Southeast Asian side beat Jordan 2-0 and Kyrgyzstan 2-1.

On its fanpage, the Asian Football Confederation praised Việt Nam’s historic win, saying: “As they bask in their victory, echoes of ‘Việt Nam, Việt Nam, Việt Nam’ will continue in the memories of these national heroes.

“Việt Nam march into the #AFCU23 quarter-finals as Group A winners with a perfect record!”

After all Group A fixtures wrapped up, the AFC again highlighted the team’s achievement: “Perfect Việt Nam and resilient Jordan grab headlines in Group A!”

Earlier, world football’s governing body FIFA also expressed its admiration for Việt Nam’s performance, naming two of the team’s standout players in Vietnamese: “Bay như TK1. Sút như ĐB7” (Flying like Trung Kiên (No.1). Shooting like Đình Bắc (No.7).

FIFA noted that goalkeeper Kiên was a key figure in helping Việt Nam withstand intense pressure after Saudi Arabia unleashed 18 shots, including seven on target.

Meanwhile, supersub Bắc’s goal was described as a “moment of peak composure and effectiveness” in a highly tactical match.

Việt Nam’s achievement, which has never occurred in the history of ASEAN football, was widely discussed in newspapers and websites across Asia.

Thailand’s Siamsport wrote: “Việt Nam substitute Nguyễn Đình Bắc showcased his dribbling skills, scoring a clinical finish into the near corner to secure a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. This win earned Việt Nam a perfect nine points from three matches, propelling them into the knockout stage and eliminating the host nation, who finished with only three points.”

A Siamsport reporter also assessed that the victory not only reflected a moment of individual brilliance but also demonstrated the bravery and quality of the Vietnamese side under coach Kim Sang-sik.

Also from Thailand, Think Curve emphasised that: “Việt Nam became the first Southeast Asian U23 team to win all three group stage matches at an AFC U23 Asian Cup, securing a place in the quarter-finals as group winners.”

A reporter from China’s Sohu praised Việt Nam’s defence, noting that Saudi Arabia had 18 shots, including seven on target, but failed to score. Vietnamese defenders kept a clean sheet and knocked the hosts out of the tournament.

“1-0! Việt Nam are too strong! They advanced as champions with a perfect record and eliminated Saudi Arabia, advancing to the quarter-finals of the AFC U23 Cup.”

Sharing this view, South Korea’s Top Star News applauded the disciplined play and confidence of Việt Nam, stating that the red-shirted team “are no longer an unknown quantity, but have become a well-structured team with a tactical identity at the Asian level.”

The website also hailed coach Kim’s tactical acumen, highlighted by his decision to bring on Bắc, who scored the winning goal.

Xports News, another South Korean outlet, wrote: “‘Kim Sang-sik’s Magic’ is crazy. Việt Nam defeat Saudi Arabia 1-0 to advance to the quarter-finals with three wins…

“This is truly a major upset. While Southeast Asian football has improved in recent years, it was difficult to imagine Việt Nam beating the Middle Eastern powerhouse Saudi Arabia.”

Meanwhile in West Asia, the media acknowledged the defeat without dispute.

Kooora wrote: “Saudi Arabia’s journey at the 2026 Asian U23 Championship has ended after a 1-0 defeat against Việt Nam.”

Arriyadiyah, Eremnews and Slaati shared the same assessment, noting that Saudi Arabia dominated possession but could not break through Việt Nam’s defence, while Bắc’s fine goal in the 64th minute sealed the hosts’ fate.

Việt Nam will face the Group B runners-up in Friday’s quarter-final.

In the other Group A match, Jordan beat Kyrgyzstan 1-0 to join Việt Nam in the knockout round.

Head coach Omar Najhi hailed his players’ laser-sharp focus after a hard-fought match.

“This was the best scenario we could have expected,” said Najhi. “We did what we had to do, focus on our game and win. We didn’t think about anything else. The previous match against Saudi Arabia helped us a lot and I want to thank the players and the coaching staff for their support.”

All players, coaches, staff and officials burst into tears after the final whistle and news of Việt Nam’s win.

They then danced and sang from the stadium to the locker room and on to the hotel, hugging one another and the Vietnamese players to share the joy.

Jordan will meet defending champions Japan, the top-placed team in Group B, in the quarter-finals. — VNS