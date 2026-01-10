Shopee Cup’s trophy visits Việt Nam, supporters enjoy football fest

Football

HÀ NỘI — Many supporters had opportunities to witness the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup’s trophy and talked with national renowned players on Saturday in Hà Nội.

Hà Nội was one of different stops of the championship's Trophy Tour in the 2025-26 season with a day of football festivities held at AEON Mall Long Biên.

It was the second time the trophy, handcrafted by world-renowned silversmiths Thomas Lyte, landed in the city following the first one in August, 2024.

It was on display throughout the day offering fans a rare opportunity to view and photograph themselves with the iconic cup that will be lifted by the champions at the conclusion of the tournament in May.

Throughout the event, visitors took in a variety of activities including interactive games and a photobooth experience, in addition to live cheerleading, football freestyle performances and a lucky draw with special prizes from the tournament's sponsors and partners.

Fans also chatted with four football stars in a special Meet & Greet session, including Nguyễn Quang Hải and Đoàn Văn Hậu of powerful Hà Nội Police FC and Nguyễn Văn Toàn and Nguyễn Tuấn Anh of defending champion Thép Xanh Nam Định. The clubs are two Vietnamese representatives at the ongoing Cup.

After Hà Nội, the trophy will tour to Thailand and Malaysia, with dates to be confirmed later.

Featuring the region’s top clubs, the Shopee Cup showcases the best of ASEAN club football. The group stage features 12 leading clubs from around Southeast Asia competing to be crowned ASEAN Club Champions.

Group stage matches are played on a home-and-away basis and run until February 5, with the semi-finals and final to be played across two legs from May 6 to 27.

Thailand’s Buriram United FC won the inaugural edition last May following a thrilling penalty shootout victory over the Police after both clubs played to a 5-5 aggregate draw in the two-legged finals.

After this year Shopee Cup's three match days, Nam Định sit at the top of Group B with a perfect record, while the Police are fourth in Group A.

The next fixture will be held later this month. The Police will visit Selagor of Malaysia on January 28 while Nam Định will host Lion City Sailors of Singapore a day later. VNS