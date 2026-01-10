Hằng aims to swim to top of Para Games

Para Games

Thanh Hà

After three nominations, Vi Thị Hằng finally claimed the title of Best Athlete with Disabilities of the Year in 2025, marking a long-awaited milestone in her career. She outperformed a field of strong contenders to take the honour for the first time, thanks to her outstanding performances throughout the year.

Hằng achieved two Qualification Standards from the 2025 Para Swimming World Series in Mexico and won four gold medals at the 2025 National Para Swimming Championships.

With more than a decade dedicated to swimming, Hằng is currently one of the best swimmers in the country. Now, she is preparing to add to her collection of more than 50 gold medals by taking part in the 13th ASEAN Para Games in Thailand.

Hằng, who underwent a double leg amputation, came to swimming to relax after work and to boost her health.

"At first, I never thought of being a swimmer because my legs were weak – so how could I compete?", she said. But her decision in 2012 to give it a try changed her life completely when she was just 22.

Just three months after her first training session, Hằng competed in the national championships and won five gold medals, a breakthrough that surprised even herself.

Underwater, Hằng felt she could truly live her dream. "Everything is fine when I am underwater. I can do whatever I want with great confidence despite being disabled. I can run, jump, hold my breath, swim – and even scream or cry underwater when I am stressed, and no one knows. I feel completely at ease," Hằng said.

Part of the team

Swimming quickly became her passion – one that not only helped her forget her disability, but also earned her a place on the national team.

Hằng represented Việt Nam in international tournaments for the first time at the 2014 Para Games, where she won two silver medals. She has competed in every Para Games since, consistently bringing home medals and setting new records.

At the most recent Para Games in Cambodia, Hằng – at the age of 33 – was still at her peak, winning four gold medals and breaking four records.

"I have won nearly 70 medals of all kinds, including over 50 golds in domestic and international competitions. I have been awarded the Third-Class Labour Medal twice, along with Certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister, and the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism," Hằng said.

Among them, the most unforgettable moment was her first Para Games gold medal in 2017 in Malaysia.

"When the organising committee called my name to the podium, I heard people cheering loudly from the stands. I also heard the national anthem sung by the crowd while watching our flag rise during the victory ceremony.

“It was incredibly emotional, and I was so proud. I felt like fireworks were exploding in my heart. I cried with happiness because I had overcome my limits to win gold for Việt Nam,” she recalled.

Life beyond sport

Swimming is central to Hằng’s life, but it cannot fully support her financially, so she eventually decided to balance sport with work.

"I once thought of putting my ​​work on hold to focus on swimming. But I can't live on sport because the local government cannot always provide training subsidies for people with disabilities. We only get a bonus when we win medals. So I decided to swim for half a day and work for the other half," she said.

She began by producing cross-stitch artwork and took part in a course for sewing and tailoring. Her business worked well, and she decided to expand it further, with the aim of supporting other people with disabilities.

With a background in IT and love for reading, Hằng also works as a content creator and does marketing. She created the website lovehandmadevietnam.com, aiming to bring handcrafted products to a wider audience.

"In my free time, I improved my English and marketing skills. People with disabilities can make many beautiful handcrafted products, but can struggle to sell them. So, I created a website to sell these products online. I've been able to sell many products internationally," she explained.

"I know that time to be an athlete is limited, so when I finish my professional swimming, I'll still live comfortably with my business."

Hằng always tries to find solutions instead of giving up. "I don't know what tomorrow will bring, but whatever happens, it's okay. Stay optimistic and everything will be alright," she said.

“Wearing the national team jersey and representing Việt Nam internationally is both an honour and a huge responsibility that pushes me to give my best,” Hằng said.

“At the upcoming Para Games, my goal is at least to defend my titles — so that once again I can hear the national anthem and see our flag flying before international friends.” VNS