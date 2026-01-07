The rise of Vietnamese football talent in France

Football

HÀ NỘI — In recent years, a clear trend has emerged as players of Vietnamese descent increasingly make their mark in French football and beyond, with growing influence on the domestic game. Former France international Yohan Cabaye, whose grandmother is Vietnamese, is a notable example. With a career spanning major clubs such as Newcastle, PSG and Crystal Palace, Cabaye reached the EURO 2016 finals and helped open doors for Vietnamese expatriates who now see the V.League as a stage to showcase their abilities.

Over the past two decades, the influx of Vietnamese expatriate players into the V.League has risen markedly. A pioneer was Ludovic Casset, the first Vietnamese expatriate to play in V.League 1. Of mixed French and Vietnamese heritage, Casset, known locally as Mã Trí, signed a three-season contract with Đà Nẵng in 2004. Although his impact was limited, his presence helped pave the way for future talents.

In recent seasons, the number of mixed-race players from French-Vietnamese backgrounds has surged, while their overall quality has improved, meeting growing expectations among fans. Cao Pendant Quang Vinh stands out as a prime example. He developed his career at Sochaux, making 69 appearances in Ligue 2 from 2016 to 2020, before moving to the MLS with New York Red Bulls for three seasons. His return to Ligue 2 with Quevilly-Rouen preceded a high-profile transfer to Hà Nội Police in August 2024. His achievements include winning the National Cup and finishing runner-up in the ASEAN Club Championship, alongside securing Vietnamese citizenship to represent the national team.

The 2024/25 season also introduced two eye-catching names in Kevin Phạm Ba and Adou Minh. Adou Minh, now with Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh, was named in last season’s V.League 1 Team of the Season, a performance that earned him a move to Hà Nội Police. He is also planning to apply for Vietnamese citizenship. Kevin Phạm Ba, whose Vietnamese roots come through his grandfather, played a key role in Nam Định’s championship-winning campaign last season, establishing himself as a vital figure.

Attention is now turning to two more promising French-Vietnamese prospects, Rahni Moreau Nguyễn and Phi Long Karim Trần. Their potential impact goes beyond immediate squad reinforcement and reflects a longer-term commitment within Vietnamese football to identify and nurture players with formal European training.

Born in 2007, Rahni Moreau Nguyễn has quickly attracted interest from northern clubs. Developed at Bordeaux, a renowned academy that has produced elite midfielders in France, Rahni combines physical presence with tactical awareness at just 18. His ability to influence games through ball recovery, defensive support and attacking organisation makes him a strong candidate for a Vietnamese midfield still searching for versatile options.

Beyond his playing qualities, Rahni’s upcoming eligibility for Việt Nam’s youth national teams further enhances his value as a strategic investment in the future of the game.

By contrast, Phi Long Karim Trần represents a search for untapped potential. Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh’s decision to trial the 2004-born striker fits a strategy of patiently uncovering raw talent. While Karim lacks extensive experience in Europe’s top leagues, at 21 he remains a player of significant promise.

As Rahni and Karim aim to follow in the footsteps of Kevin Phạm Ba, Adou Minh and Cao Pendant Quang Vinh, their arrival adds to an increasingly rich pool of talent shaping the future of V.League 1. The rising profile of French-Vietnamese players points to a positive shift in the evolving landscape of Vietnamese football. — VNS