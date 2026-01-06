FFAV mourns architect of grassroots football

HUẾ — Football for All in Vietnam (FFAV), a long-running grassroots programme that has brought the game to millions of children, is mourning the death of Anders K.A Krystad, its former director and a driving force behind the project’s success.

FFAV, an initiative developed by the Football Association of Norway (NFF) and the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) and operating in Hà Nội since 2001, said Krystad passed away peacefully on January 4, aged 70, after what it described as a long journey of tireless dedication to the smiles of Vietnamese children.

Krystad was widely regarded as the soul of the FFAV project, which has focused on non-competitive grassroots football and life skills education for young people across the country.

The funeral will be held at 42 Thanh Hải, Thủy Xuân Ward in Huế City. Cremation will take place at Phúc Lạc Viên Crematorium in Phú Bài Ward at 8.30am on January 8, according to FFAV.

In a statement, FFAV said: “The passing of Anders is an immeasurable loss to the FFAV family. We extend our deepest condolences to his family in Việt Nam and Norway. Thank you, Anders, for giving your whole heart to non-competitive grassroots football and to the children of Việt Nam. Your legacy and the beautiful stories of your life will live on forever in every story of the FFAV journey.

“Anders was not only a leader but also a great friend of grassroots football in Việt Nam. Since the early days of 2001, he brought his passion from Norway to Hà Nội and then Thừa Thiên Huế Province (Huế City now) to build the FFAV model with the vision: Millions of children will be enabled to play football and experience life skill education.”

Over more than two decades, FFAV has become one of Việt Nam’s most influential community sports programmes, working closely with schools, teachers and local authorities. Colleagues and partners say Krystad’s commitment helped shape a generation of children who learned teamwork, respect and confidence through football, ensuring his influence will endure well beyond the pitch.

In 2003, the project was officially relocated to Huế City, marking a new phase in its nationwide development. FFAV works to promote children’s non-competitive grassroots football in primary and secondary schools, social centres and resettlement areas, with a strong focus on marginalised groups such as people with disabilities, those from ethnic minority backgrounds and individuals infected with or affected by HIV/AIDS.

Under his leadership, FFAV became a symbol of equality, creating spaces where thousands of boys and girls, especially marginalised children, could run together on the pitch in the spirit of ‘Fair Play.’

His contributions helped FFAV earn numerous prestigious awards from the Ministry of Education and Training of Việt Nam, the Asian Football Confederation and various international organisations, FFAV said.

NFF and FFAV were also invited to support the renovation of physical education curricula and textbooks in Vietnamese schools. The Ministry of Education and Training encouraged the wider adoption of the FFAV model across the school system.

Today, FFAV works with children aged six to 15, delivering non-competitive grassroots football programmes that prioritise disadvantaged children and actively promote the development of women’s football. Football activities are used as a practical tool to integrate fundamental life skills, providing children with a safe and meaningful environment that balances learning and play.

Since its launch in 2003, FFAV has supported 1,541 football clubs, engaging more than 17,000 children, and has directly established 184 clubs across the country. — VNS