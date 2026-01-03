Công eyes eighth Para Games triumph

Para Games

Thanh Hà

Time has not dulled Lê Văn Công’s hunger for the platform. As he prepares to return to Thailand for the 13th ASEAN Para Games later this month, Việt Nam’s most decorated powerlifter is once again driven by the familiar mix of memory, pain and quiet determination that has shaped his extraordinary career.

It will be the eighth Games for Công, who has stood atop the podium at every previous ASEAN Para Games in the men’s 49kg category.

"In my first time participating in the ASEAN Para Games, I won a gold medal and set a record in Thailand. I feel like everything happened just yesterday and can't wait to return there after many years," he said.

Công is not only the most decorated powerlifter, but also one of the most accomplished Vietnamese para-athletes overall.

He is the only Vietnamese athlete to win medals at the highest level of Paralympic competition, claiming gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, silver in Tokyo in 2021, and bronze in Paris in 2024.

Việt Nam’s only world champion in para powerlifting is also the reigning record holder at both the Paralympics and the World Championships, and has dominated the continent, winning gold medals at the Asian Para Games in 2014 and 2022.

The defending champion has postponed shoulder surgery in order to pursue another medal in Thailand.

"If I undergo surgery, I'll have to take up to eight months off from competition. Meanwhile, the ASEAN Para Games is approaching, as are the Asian Para Games, which doubles as Paralympic qualifiers. If I miss these competitions, I won't have a chance to qualify for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles," the 41-year-old athlete said.

"I have to train and undergo treatment simultaneously, adjusting my training plan to maintain my performance. The programmes are all tailored by the coaching staff to suit my physical condition, mainly focusing on physical fitness and limiting high-intensity exercises. At the upcoming Para Games, I will still try my best, aiming to remain among the medal contenders.”

Công said he would enter the Games with a relatively relaxed mindset, adding that determination and giving one’s best effort mattered most.

"I don't have any secrets. I simply practise hard every day and ask myself to overcome my limit. My task is to do the best, while to be successful I also need to take into account other factors, such as my peak performance and my rivals' strength at that time.

"I have never predicted that I could win an event, but I know clearly that I will lose if I do not deliver my best," he said.

Prior to the Games, Công took part in the World Para Powerlifting Championships in October in Egypt. His fourth-place finish, achieved while carrying an injury, was part of a strategic plan, as he targeted a top-eight result to pass the first qualification round for the 2028 Paralympics.

In addition to Para Games 13, Công is also preparing for the Bangkok 2026 Asia-Oceania Open Championships in April.

"As an athlete, my job is to keep training and stay ready for every tournament. For each competition, we have specific goals. To qualify for the Paralympics, I must overcome qualifying rounds to secure an official spot, and I am determined to achieve this," said Công.

"However, I must acknowledge that I am getting older, so I must be cautious in my training and competition, striving for results that match my abilities.

"The preparation time is quite tight, but I and the coaching board will try to ensure my peak performance. Hopefully, I can be in the top six and pass the second Paralympic qualifier, thereby getting closer to the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

"I still dream of competing in the Paralympics and winning a medal. If that dream comes true and it were a gold medal, I would be incredibly happy," Công said. He was awarded the Labour Order, Third Class, by the State in March for his contributions.

In November, Công also received a gold medal from the French Ministry of National Education, Youth and Sports, recognising his outstanding achievements over nearly a decade of top-level competition.

Etienne Ranaivoson, consul general of France in HCM City, said that Công represented a Vietnamese generation undeterred by adversity, describing him as a symbol of perseverance, dignity and the resilient spirit of people with disabilities.

"I've always believed that if others can do it, I can do it too. That belief has helped me overcome all obstacles to achieve what I have today," Công said.

"I have been lucky to achieve some great results at various competition levels. However, my desire to conquer major titles remains undiminished." VNS