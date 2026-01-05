People's Police Club win big at VPC which lures huge attention for pickleball

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — Young rackets took centre stage in the capital as the first Vietnam Pickleball Open Cup (VPC) Future Stars 2026 by Pharmacity wrapped up after two days of competition, honouring age-group champions on January 4 in Hà Nội.

Around 450 athletes were selected from more than 800 registrations, making the VPC the largest junior pickleball tournament yet held in Việt Nam. They competed in 25 singles and doubles categories for boys and girls ranging from under-10 to under-18.

After two days of action, the People’s Police Club topped the medal table with 12 golds, 12 silvers and six bronzes, followed by Sypik Pickleball Thái Nguyên with six golds, five silvers and three bronzes.

Standout performers included Đan Linh Hương of Sypik Pickleball Thái Nguyên, who claimed three titles, and Zimny Nguyễn Jennifer of the Police team, who secured two gold medals.

The tournament was jointly organised by Thiếu niên Tiền phong and Nhi đồng (Youth Pioneer and Children) Newspaper and New Sports, a pioneering company developing a multi-sport ecosystem.

It was held to help build a professional and well-structured sporting environment for young people, while also contributing to the development of the pickleball movement in Việt Nam.

VPC Future Stars drew strong public interest, with nearly 2,000 spectators attending at the venue and a record of more than one million views across online platforms.

The organisers plan to roll out further stages of the VPC system in other provinces and cities in the near future, aiming to expand its scale and promote pickleball nationwide. — VNS