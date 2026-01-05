Politics & Law
Home Sports

Việt Nam to host regional karate championship for first time in July

January 05, 2026 - 16:39
Việt Nam will host the Southeast Asian Karate Championship 2026 in July in Ninh Bình Province

Karate

Hoàng Thị Mỹ Tâm is one of Việt Nam's strongest karate fighters currently. Tâm will compete in the Southeast Asian Karate Championship 2026 in July in Ninh Bình Province. — Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Sports Team

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will host the Southeast Asian Karate Championship 2026 in July in Ninh Bình Province, marking the first time the regional tournament is staged in the country.

The event underlines Việt Nam’s status as the leading karate nation in ASEAN, with the national team having dominated recent regional competitions.

Vũ Sơn Hà, an official with the Sports Authority of Việt Nam’s Karate Department, said the championship would feature 17 categories across kata (performance) and kumite (combat).

Last year, Vietnamese fighters collected 28 gold medals at senior, junior and cadet tournaments, comfortably topping the medal table at the championships in Brunei.

At the 33rd SEA Games, the team again finished first overall, winning six gold medals to secure top spot for a third consecutive Games.

Ahead of the Ninh Bình event, Việt Nam will send its martial artists to the 2026 AKF Senior Championships in Bali, Indonesia, from June 19 to 21.

The team will then compete at the Asian Games in Japan in September. — VNS

Hoàng Thị Mỹ Tâm Asian karate championship golds

