Nearly 11,000 runners take part as HCM City Marathon 2026

HCM CITY — The 2026 HCM City Marathon (HCMC Marathon) officially kicked off at Hoa Lư Sports Centre on January 9, reaffirming its position as one of the city’s signature sports and cultural events marking the New Year.

Now in its 13th edition, the marathon has attracted nearly 11,000 runners, around 26 per cent of whom are international participants, a notable increase compared with the 2025 edition.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Nam Nhân, Deputy Director of the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, noted that it has been 34 years since the marathon was first launched in 1992. Over more than three decades, the sports movement, particularly running, has undergone significant transformation.

Once as a grassroots movement, running has evolved into a positive lifestyle and a widely practised fitness habit within the community.

He added that the HCM City Marathon is proud to be a race that both starts and finishes in the city centre, where history, culture and modern urban life intersect.

“This is not merely a race, but also an event that signals the beginning of a new year filled with energy and determination,” Nhân said.

“The 2026 season welcomes approximately 11,000 runners from 75 countries. While the figure may be modest compared with some major regional marathons, it reflects the event’s perseverance and the steady path it has followed for more than a decade, with a long-term vision for future growth,” he added.

Representing the main sponsor, Tạ Hữu Phúc, head of Partnerships and Brand Relations at Nike ACFC, said the company has supported the HCMC Marathon for more than a decade, with the aim of promoting a healthy lifestyle and spreading the spirit of sport.

Becoming the main sponsor in 2026 demonstrates the company’s stronger commitment to supporting runners as they challenge their personal limits, he said.

This year also marks the first time technological solutions have been applied to the management and operation of the event.

According to Lê Thị Thanh Thủy of Pulse Active, the event operator, the marathon is being managed through an integrated system that enables real-time updates, improves incident response, particularly in medical situations, and supports data collection for evaluation and continuous improvement.

Alongside the opening ceremony, the Sports Expo officially opened on January 9, featuring nearly 40 booths from sponsors and partners. The space offers interactive activities, health services and opportunities for runners to connect and prepare ahead of race day.

On January 9 and 10, athletes collect race kits and take part in activities at the Sports Expo area.

The official race will be held on January 11, featuring three distances – 42.195km, 21km and 10km – with starting and finishing points located in front of the Reunification Palace.

With the message “United in Every Stride”, the HCMC Marathon continues to affirm its role as a leading sports and tourism event, promoting positive energy and community connection at the start of the New Year.

The organisers said the event will continue to roll out new plans and innovations to deliver increasingly professional and meaningful experiences for participants in future seasons. — VNS