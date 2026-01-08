Chess Tournament of Wisdom and Love sponsored by FIDE to take place in HCM City

HCM CITY — The 2026 Chess Tournament of Wisdom and Love, sponsored by the International Chess Federation, will take place on January 10 in HCM City.

The tournament forms part of the FIDE Social Chess Project and will bring together 100 children from SOS Children’s Village, the Centre for Social Protection and Work, and the Mother’s Home in HCM City. It offers these children, despite their unique circumstances, the chance to experience a high-level competitive environment, develop character, and build self-confidence.

According to Dr Nguyễn Trà Giang, Vice President of the Vietnam Chess Federation, FIDE’s sponsorship and the inclusion of the event in the FIDE Social Chess Project not only extend the programme’s reach but also affirm the rising status of the community chess movement in Việt Nam at the international level.

With FIDE’s message, “Every Move Counts,” the tournament represents more than a pursuit of titles and prizes. It stands as a powerful testament to the transformative potential of intellectual sport in changing lives.

With support from FIDE, the Vietnam Chess Federation and sponsors, such as The Grand Ho Tram and KingViet Education, the tournament fosters an environment in which chess becomes a tool for children to develop critical thinking skills, resilience, and the confidence needed to overcome challenges.

The event is expected to deliver a significant boost, signalling a promising 2026 for community and school chess initiatives in Việt Nam.

The tournament is part of the Happy Chess Project, also sponsored by FIDE. Launched by Dr Giang in 2023, the initiative aims to donate 100,000 chess sets and recruit 1,000 volunteer coaches for orphaned, disabled, and disadvantaged children in shelters, SOS villages, and underserved communities nationwide. Its goal is to enhance intelligence, logical thinking, and life skills through chess, complemented by engaging physical activities such as zumba, football, and table tennis, while nurturing self-confidence, discipline, and resilience and motivating children to learn and integrate into society.

After four seasons of sustained implementation, the Happy Chess Project has become a source of spiritual support, igniting intellectual passion among children facing difficult circumstances.

Notably, over its four seasons, the project has marked a significant humanitarian step towards educational equality by introducing ChessUp V2 smart chessboard technology (5.0), sponsored by KingViet Education, to disadvantaged children. — VNS