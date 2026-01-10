Việt Nam win against Kyrgyzstan, inches closer to U23 Asian Cup knockouts

Anh Đức

RIYADH — Again it took until the final minutes, but Việt Nam found their second win in the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup against Kyrgyzstan, and put one foot into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The Golden Star Warriors took the lead early with a penalty from Khuất Văn Khang, but Marlen Murzakhmatov equalised before the break for Kyrgyzstan, before Khristiyan Brauzman scored an own goal that brought victory to Việt Nam.

Nguyễn Đình Bắc, perhaps Việt Nam U23's star player, was surprisingly left out of the starting line-up by coach Kim Sang-sik. A muscle strain suffered by the forward was the reason for his absence, and Nguyễn Quốc Việt was his replacement.

Kyrgyzstan had a brave game against Saudi Arabia in their opening match. Despite losing 0-1, they fought and stood firm with ten men for 87 minutes against the hosts, a mentality that manager Edmar Lacerda and his team looked to bring into the match.

With nothing to lose and the physical advantage, Kyrgyzstan pushed higher in the opening minutes looking for an opener. Chances came for Lacerda's strikers but the Vietnamese defence successfully quelled the opportunities.

Việt Nam surprisingly, was the team to find the net first. From a corner in the 17th minute, the ball found Nguyễn Lê Phát, who forced out a foul from Bakytbek Murzalim inside the penalty area. The men in red got themselves a penalty kick for the second consecutive game, and took full advantage of it with a decisive strike from Văn Khang to lead 1-0.

Kim Sang-sik's men got more chances after Khang's goal, with Nguyễn Xuân Bắc almost scoring from a shot outside the box. The midfielder's effort was millimetres wide.

Just as when people were ready for the half-time break, a careless pass from Nguyễn Hiểu Minh was intercepted by Murzakhmatov in midfield. Kyrgyzstan's No.20 dribbled and pulled out a wonder goal from just outside the box, leaving Trần Trung Kiên no chance.

Việt Nam was perhaps the better team after the break. The team retained possession well and therefore multiple chances came their way. In the 55th minute, Nguyễn Thái Sơn could have equalised with a powerful shot that went just wide.

A recurring pattern from the SEA Games was Kim Sang-sik's brilliant substitutions, and from the bench, Đình Bắc and Lê Văn Thuận stepped up and brought a new life to the Vietnamese attack.

Đình Bắc truly lived up to his reputation as Việt Nam's young player of the year, as his menacing dribbles and sprints troubled the Kyrgyz defenders. Việt Nam got even more chances after No.7 came on.

The number 87 came to haunt Kyrgyzstan again, as they conceded the penultimate goal late in the match. From Phạm Lý Đức's cross on the right wing, Lê Văn Thuận headed low, aiming for the far post. Thuận's header rebounded off Khrystian Brauzman and slowly rolled into the back of the net, securing Việt Nam's victory and another three points in their pocket.

As Saudi Arabia lost 2-3 to Jordan in the late match on Friday (local time), should Jordan win against Kyrgyzstan on January 12, Việt Nam can only draw or lose with a deficit of less than two goals to ensure qualification into the knockouts. — VNS