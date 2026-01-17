Việt Nam U23 team's stunning victory sparks regional pride

HÀ NỘI — Inspired by the Vietnamese U23 team's victory in the quarter-finals of the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup, international media recalled the miracle of Changzhou in 2018 and eagerly anticipated the realisation of that dream in sunny Saudi Arabia.

In the early hours of Saturday (Vietnam time), the Vietnamese U23 team secured an impressive 3-2 victory against the U23 UAE team, earning a place in the semi-finals. Under the guidance of coach Kim Sang-sik, the team continue to elevate Southeast Asian football on the continental stage.

This dramatic win against the UAE not only showcased remarkable technical skills but also reignited memories of the match in snowy Changzhou in 2018. There is hope that the current Vietnamese U23 squad will fulfil the unfinished dream of Vietnamese football.

In 2018, the Vietnamese U23 team made history with a runner-up finish in Changzhou. Eight years later, this new generation has advanced to the semi-finals, presenting an opportunity to complete the dream of championship glory.

Following the quarter-finals of the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup, FIFA's fan page posted a short but poignant message: "There is a dream waiting to be fulfilled…", accompanied by images of the 2018 squad alongside the current team.

FIFA also shared a video reflecting on the miraculous journey of the Vietnamese team in Changzhou 2018, illustrating the connection between the past and present as today’s athletes strive to continue the legacy of their predecessors.

Meanwhile, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) website published an impressive review of Việt Nam's dramatic 3-2 victory over the UAE in the quarter-finals. The AFC praised Việt Nam, stating: "It's truly a third stroke of luck," as they overcame significant challenges to maintain their championship hopes.

AFC's write-up noted, "This is the third time luck has smiled upon Việt Nam, allowing them to overcome an extremely tough challenge in the quarter-finals." Additionally, the AFC Asian Cup fan page posted a status update that read: "Recreating the snow-covered Changzhou!" along with celebratory photos of the U23 players.

The victory not only caught the attention of international football organisations but also resonated deeply within the Southeast Asian football community, sparking widespread congratulations. Many regional newspapers and sports websites hailed the Vietnamese team as a source of pride.

The renowned Thai news outlet Siam Sport exclaimed, "Việt Nam explode at the right moment, making history by reaching the semi-finals of the AFC Asian Cup for the second time since 2018." Siam Sport noted that Việt Nam's perfect group stage record, disciplined play, and sharp counter-attacks have positioned them as leaders in regional football.

The website of Thailand's Thairath television channel commented, "A shock to Asia! U23Việt Nam are bringing hope to all of Southeast Asia." The Inquirer from the Philippines analysed, "This is no longer an isolated miracle, but a well-deserved result of thorough preparation, team spirit, and a strong desire to succeed in Vietnamese football."

From a different perspective, Indonesia's Kompas highlighted that Việt Nam not only overcame physical challenges but also played evenly against, and at times dominated, the UAE team. Kompas noted that this quarter-final victory reflects a significant transformation in mindset, character, and the stature of the Vietnamese squad in Asian football. VNS