Phúc shines in Việt Nam’s Asian Cup success

Football

HÀ NỘI Phạm Minh Phúc married composure with conviction to fire Việt Nam into the semi-finals of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026, bringing an end to the long-running No 21 curse in the process.

There was good reason head coach Kim Sang-sik placed his trust in him with a starting spot in the starting XI in all four matches from the group stage. The 21-year-old played a key role in keeping Việt Nam secure against powerful Group A opponents, while his assists directly created both goals in the 2-1 victory over Kyrgyzstan.

Phúc’s fine form continued as Việt Nam defeated arch-rivals UAE for the first time in history in the quarter-finals. In the January 16 match, he swung a curling inswinging from the right that found Nguyễn Đình Bắc, who glanced a perfectly weighted backheader into the far corner beyond UAE goalkeeper Khaled Tawhid to make it 2-1.

The match was later levelled at 2-2 and went into extra time. Việt Nam finally found their breakthrough in the 101st minute when Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn’s waltz into the box was halted, the loose ball rolling to Phúc, who remained ice-cool before blasting past Tawhid to send his side into the semi-finals.

Breaking the curse

The breakthrough also ended the jinx surrounding the No 21 shirt. In the previous three tournaments, every player to wear the number was sent off and Việt Nam exited at the group stage.

This year, Phúc has emerged as one of Việt Nam’s most successful players and his goal marked the defining moment of a journey built on more than a decade of dedication to football.

In 2015, Phúc, from Hưng Yên Province, had just finished a tournament for under-11 players when he was introduced to the People’s Police youth training centre.

“My first impression of him was that he was physically small, but appeared neat, disciplined and well-mannered, with a bright face. He looked more like a good student than a charismatic football player,” said coach Phạm Quang Thành of the People’s Police.

“In my team, he was a hard-working and talented player. As a model captain, he met all of our training requirements. Having been well trained in the serious environment of the People’s Police, he will certainly go far.”

Phúc developed steadily and became a key member of his club from the under-11 to under-21 squads.

Standing 1.72m tall with a slim build, Phúc initially attracted little attention from football experts and supporters. Hà Nội Police coach Mano Polking, however, took a different view.

Polking promoted the 19-year-old to Hà Nội Police’s first team for the 2024–25 national premier league, citing “his perseverance, a proactive attitude and keen tactical mind.”

His performances in V.League 1, which helped Hà Nội Police win the National Cup and Super Cup, were strong enough to convince national head coach Kim to call him into the under-23 squad that won the Southeast Asian championship and the under-22 team that claimed the 33rd SEA Games title.

From overlooked to indispensable

Coaches have praised his tireless contribution in both attack and defence. He pushes forward like a winger but also tracks back quickly to provide cover. His speed, boldness and intelligence allow him to create unexpected moments despite his small stature.

From a third-choice option on the right flank, Phúc has steadily grown in stature and is a first-choice selection in the current under-23 side at the Asian championship.

After Việt Nam’s dramatic match against the UAE, coach Thành spoke emotionally.

“Phúc has become a crucial link in the U23 team. If he continues to train well and is given more opportunities, he will not only be a mainstay of the U23 team but also an irreplaceable player in the national team in the future,” he said.

Việt Nam will play China, who defeated Uzbekistan 4-2 on penalties, on January 20. In the other match, defending champions Japan will face South Korea. — VNS