Việt Nam to meet China in clash of titans in AFC semi-finals

HÀ NỘI — The highly anticipated semi-final of the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup between the Vietnamese and Chinese U23 teams will take place at 10.30pm (Hà Nội time) on Tuesday at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

The Asian Football Confederation believes the Vietnamese side will pose a stern test for their Chinese counterparts, setting the stage for a contest rich in narrative and contrast.

Ahead of the clash, the AFC highlighted China’s landmark achievement of reaching the semi-finals for the first time, having previously exited at the group stage in five consecutive tournaments.

“The Chinese team have made history by advancing beyond the group stage for the first time,” the AFC said.

Việt Nam U23, coached by Kim Sang-sik, arrive in confident mood after a flawless run so far. They defeated Jordan, Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia in the group stage before edging the UAE in a dramatic quarter-final.

The AFC stressed the scale of the challenge facing China, saying: “The Vietnamese U23 team pose another major challenge for the East Asian squad, with players eager to make their own history. Their thrilling 3-2 win against the UAE not only secured their place in the semi-finals for the second time but also set their sights on surpassing their runner-up finish in 2018.”

Australian referee Alexander George King has been appointed to officiate the match, marking the second time he has taken charge of a game involving Việt Nam. He previously oversaw the group-stage match in which Việt Nam defeated hosts Saudi Arabia 1-0. King began his refereeing career in 2017, became FIFA-certified in 2020 and has officiated 197 matches, developing a reputation for strict decision-making in the penalty area that has resulted in numerous spot-kicks.

Việt Nam have received a boost with no players suspended through yellow-card accumulation, giving Kim the option to select his strongest line-up. China, however, will be without key midfielder Yang Haoyu, who is suspended after picking up two yellow cards, a significant blow for coach Antonio Puche.

Former Việt Nam national and U23 coach Philippe Troussier offered his perspective in an interview with China’s Sohu newspaper, describing the match as a classic clash of philosophies. He said it would pit Việt Nam’s control-based short-passing approach against China’s pragmatic and disciplined counter-attacking style.

Troussier praised the Vietnamese side’s fluid passing, ball control and quick coordination but also pointed out a weakness in dealing with aerial threats.

China, by contrast, have been noted for their defensive organisation and discipline. They advanced past Uzbekistan U23 in the quarter-finals via a penalty shootout, operating within a compact 5-3-2 system. Despite having just 25 per cent possession, they relied on a resolute defence and an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Li Hao, striking effectively on the counter.

Recent meetings add further intrigue. In their two latest friendly encounters, Việt Nam recorded a draw and a win against China. Yet with so much at stake, and with contrasting styles set to collide, the semi-final promises tension, drama and the potential for surprise. — VNS