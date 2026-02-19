Central Việt Nam welcomes surge of cruise arrivals during Tết holiday

ĐÀ NẴNG — Central Việt Nam recorded a strong start to the 2026 cruise tourism season during the early days of the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tết) Festival, with successive international ship calls bringing thousands of visitors to Đà Nẵng and Huế and supporting wider tourism growth plans.

On February 19, the Seabourn Encore cruise ship arrived at Tiên Sa Port in Đà Nẵng carrying more than 1,000 people, including 580 tourists from the United Kingdom, France and the United States, and around 500 crew members. The vessel was operated by Tân Hồng Travel Company.

The municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with relevant units, held a welcoming ceremony featuring lion dances and presented souvenirs such as conical hats, bánh chưng (traditional square sticky rice cake) and bánh tét (cylindrical sticky rice cakes). Visitors toured the Museum of Chăm Sculpture, the Ngũ Hành Sơn scenic site and coastal resorts, and linked their itinerary to Hội An Ancient Town.

In Đà Nẵng, cruise arrivals are expected to continue throughout the Tết holiday period from February 16 to 22, bringing the city’s total cruise arrivals during the period to nearly 4,200. On February 20, Đà Nẵng will welcome about 2,800 visitors from European markets including Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Spain, while around 650 additional European visitors are expected on February 22.

Tán Văn Vương, deputy director of the Đà Nẵng Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the Tết holiday period recorded positive results in cruise visitor numbers, indicating the segment is recovering and growing steadily after volatility in the international tourism market.

He said the city will step up promotion in key markets, improve the quality of products and services, and strengthen links with cruise lines, seaports and international tour operators to attract more calls and visitors.

According to Nguyễn Đức Quỳnh, vice chairman of the Đà Nẵng Tourism Association, cruise tourism offers significant growth potential for the city, bringing visitors with strong spending power and high service expectations while providing a boost across the tourism ecosystem, including travel agencies, transport, tour guides, retail, cuisine and local services.

He said Đà Nẵng has advantages for cruise development, including its central location, connections to cultural sites such as Hội An, Huế and Mỹ Sơn, high-end accommodation, integrated transport infrastructure and a safe tourism environment.

However, he said the city needs continued investment in dedicated port infrastructure for large international passenger vessels, higher-quality day-tour products and a long-term strategy to convert cruise passengers into longer-stay visitors to raise spending and value added.

Businesses serving cruise visitors said they have prepared from the start of the year to ensure service quality, with attention to reception at ports, traffic and vehicle management, day-tour organisation and logistics to improve visitor experiences and strengthen the destination’s image.

Don Williamson, a tourist from the United States arriving in Đà Nẵng, said it was his first time in the city and he could feel the warmth and attentiveness of the reception. He said the people and nature of Việt Nam are very beautiful, and he was eager to visit the city’s attractions in the first days of the new year.

The same day, the international cruise ship Adora Mediterranea arrived at Chân Mây Port in Huế City, marking the first international cruise call to central Việt Nam during the early days of the Lunar New Year. Departing from Guangzhou (China), the vessel carried 2,613 tourists and 732 crew members.

Functional forces and travel companies coordinated reception arrangements, immigration procedures and visitor flow management at Chân Mây Port. The process was carried out swiftly to ensure security and safety while facilitating passengers’ disembarkation for shore excursions. Many visitor groups chose tours focused on heritage experiences, cuisine and traditional craft villages in the central region.

According to Lê Chí Phai, deputy general director of Chân Mây Port, Adora Mediterranea serves a high-spending segment, with short stays but strong demand for quality services, helping drive growth in services, transport and trade. He said the rise in international cruise calls in recent years reflects the central region’s growing appeal on the regional cruise tourism map.

Lý Đức Nam, director of Khang Huy Holiday Việt Nam LLC, said the early spring arrival was a positive signal for cruise tourism this year. He said five-star cruise passengers have spending levels two to three times higher than other forms of tourism, creating strong momentum for local tourism at the start of the year.

Statistics show that Chân Mây Port received 46 ship calls in 2025 with a total of 131,515 passenger and crew arrivals. In 2026, the number of calls is expected to rise to around 88, with about 260,000 passenger and crew arrivals.

Đà Nẵng has set a 2026 target of around 19.1 million visitors, up 10.2 per cent from 2025. International arrivals are forecast at about 7.86 million, with expected growth of 13–15 per cent, according to Nguyễn Thị Hồng Thắm, director of the Đà Nẵng Tourism Promotion Centre. — VNS